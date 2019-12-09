Water service outage planned for Spanish Oak Cove
The Brunswick-Glynn County Joint Water and Sewer Commission plans to shut off water service to Spanish Oak Cove today while it removes an old fire hydrant.
Water service will be unavailable from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. today for the Spanish Oak Cove neighborhood on St. Simons Island, according to a news release from the utility.
Once service has been restored, a boil water advisory will be issued until 24 hours following the last point of repair, the release stated.
For more information, contact the JWSC at 912-261-7100.
— The Brunswick News