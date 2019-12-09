Water service outage planned for Spanish Oak Cove

The Brunswick-Glynn County Joint Water and Sewer Commission plans to shut off water service to Spanish Oak Cove today while it removes an old fire hydrant.

Water service will be unavailable from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. today for the Spanish Oak Cove neighborhood on St. Simons Island, according to a news release from the utility.

Once service has been restored, a boil water advisory will be issued until 24 hours following the last point of repair, the release stated.

For more information, contact the JWSC at 912-261-7100.

— The Brunswick News

More from this section

+2
The other Christmas tree on St. Simons

The other Christmas tree on St. Simons

By now everyone knows about the Christmas tree standing tall in the middle of the East Beach roundabout. Fully decorated, it’s nicely anchored now but for much of Monday it lay on its side. Some figured the wind blew it over, but I think it was lying on its side in honor of the Golden Ray.

Changes to shark-fishing regulations on tap

Changes to shark-fishing regulations on tap

It’s not unusual to take a walk on a Glynn County beach and suddenly find yourself witness to a shark coming out of the surf, hooked to a line cast by a lucky angler. How those sharks get hooked could change in the next several months, thanks to rules adopted by an East Coast regulatory body…

Whale bounty on hand as surveys begin

Whale bounty on hand as surveys begin

Entering this week, scientists with the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration announced people spotted at least five female North Atlantic right whales so far, in the traditional calving waters off the South Atlantic states, including Harmonia, which last gave birth in 2016 and was…