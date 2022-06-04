A proposed increase in water and sewer rates will be discussed at two public meetings next week.
The increase will not affect the vast majority of customers in the Golden Isles.
Andrew Burroughs, executive director of the Brunswick-Glynn Joint Water and Sewer Commission, said the rate hike, if approved, will go into effect for customers using more than 6,000 gallons a month. The average household in the Golden Isles uses about 4,200 gallons a month, he said.
The rate hike of .56 cents per 1,000 gallons means a customer using 10,000 gallons a month would pay an extra $2.24, he said.
The commission is required to hold the meetings as part of the enabling legislation that created the commission.
The meetings will explain the financial justification for the rate adjustment, which would go into effect July 1.
A five-year projection of future operating revenue and expenses with and without the proposed rate adjustment will be discussed at the meetings.
A history of dates and amounts of any changes in customer rates, fees, tolls or charges previously approved during the five-year period immediately preceding the effective date of the proposed adjustment will also be discussed.
The increase is needed to continue to support infrastructure investment for the rehabilitation and replacement of existing water and sewer lines as construction costs continue to rise, according to the announcement for the public meetings.
The adjustment will also help pay for the increased cost of chemicals, fuel and other consumables needed for the effective treatment and conveyance of water and wastewater to meet state and federal regulatory standards.
The purchase of equipment needed to improve operations and maintenance of the water and sewer systems will also be supported with the rate hike.
A five-year projection with and without the rate hike shows the system operating at a loss of $700,000 in 2023, with the deficit rising each year. In fiscal year 2027, the projected loss is more than $970,000.
Burroughs expressed confidence the rate hike will balance the projected budgets.
Both meetings will begin at 6 p.m. The first will be held Wednesday in room 108 of the Glynn County Casino, 550 Beachview Drive, St. Simons Island.
The second is set for Thursday at the Howard Coffin Park auditorium, 1402 Sonny Miller Way, Brunswick.
Any rate hike will have to be approved by the Glynn County Commission.