Water outages planned Friday in area around 2600 block of Lee Street
The Brunswick-Glynn County Joint Water and Sewer Commissioner will intermittently cut off water Friday to homes on Stonewall, Lee and Gordon streets between P & Q streets in Brunswick.
Service outages are expected to begin around 9 a.m. on Friday, and repairs should be complete by 2 p.m. the same day. Once service has been restored, a boil-water advisory may be issued for the 24 hours following the last point of repair.
Outages are needed to replace valves on the water line that are no longer working, according to the utility.
For more information, contact the JWSC’s customer service line at 912-261-7103.