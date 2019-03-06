Brunswick Police Department Investigator Meredith Tolley said she was transcribing an interview of a suspect in a narcotics case when she realized what the suspect said about an officer behaving inappropriately matched up with what two of her colleagues discussed several months earlier. That led to a report and a subsequent investigation into former Glynn-Brunswick Narcotics Enforcement Team member James Cassada.
Tolley testified during a hearing on the case of Gary Allen Whittle, who is accused of two counts of sale of a controlled substance. She said a shooting at an apartment complex in February 2018 led to her investigation of Misty McDaniel, and McDaniel’s alleged possession of drugs and paraphernalia at the apartment in question.
During the interview of McDaniel, which was recorded at the Glynn County Police Department headquarters, Tolley said McDaniel was upset she was being charged at all.
Tolley said that while McDaniel was left alone in the room, she said, essentially, that if the GCPD was going to work her over like this, she was going to work them over and send to The News video evidence of an officer in a compromising position involving drugs and sex, and she appeared to authorize such a release while talking to someone on the phone. Tolley said that earlier in the interview, McDaniel told her the phone’s battery was dead.
Tolley explained that several months later, GCPD Investigator Dustin Davis said Cassada’s wife, Hope, was calling the wives of him and other men who were on GBNET, saying that she suspected Cassada of cheating on her with confidential informants and suggesting that their husbands might be doing so as well. Tolley said Davis said, at the time, Hope said she found Cassada’s car at a local motel and saw him exit a room with McDaniel.
When Tolley was transcribing the McDaniel interview in January of this year, McDaniel’s comments set off a recognition of what Davis said. At that point, she, Davis and Mikey Davis of the Brunswick Police — all of whom worked on GBNET — took their concerns to Assistant District Attorney Liberty Stewart, considering that if what McDaniel said was true, it would jeopardize all of the cases Cassada was on and GBNET’s efforts as a whole during his time there.
Tolley said Stewart told them to instead make their report to GCPD Investigator Jeremiah Bergquist, which they did.
Bergquist testified that Dustin Davis confirmed that Hope Cassada called his wife with the complaints about infidelity that Tolley described, and that Dustin Davis said he informed GCPD Capt. David Hessler, who was head of GBNET at the time. Bergquist said he made his report to GCPD Capt. Tom Jump, which eventually led to the investigation of Cassada and the issues in Whittle’s case.
GCPD Capt. Eugene Smith testified that he heard that Cassada might be sleeping with his confidential informants, and told that to Hessler. He also corroborated that members of GBNET were not pleased that Hope Cassada was calling their wives and accusing those investigators of sexual activity with their informants.
Hassler, who testified before Bergquist, Tolley and Smith, said he was never told Cassada was having an inappropriate relationship with a confidential informant. He said Hope called him once late at night “ranting and raving” about Cassada’s alleged extramarital behavior and alcohol abuse, but that she texted him the next day and apologized.
District Attorney Jackie Johnson told The News in February that Cassada’s alleged conduct could affect 75 or more cases. After around two and a half hours of the Tuesday hearing, Johnson requested and received a recess so that the DA’s office and Whittle’s attorneys can develop a timeline for the inspection of records pertaining to the case. The next court date has yet to be determined.