The Brunswick-Glynn County Joint Water and Sewer Commission let just under $1 million in contracts Thursday and signed off on a second multi-million dollar loan from the Georgia Environmental Finance Authority.
Between three projects, the utility awarded $944,072 in repair, inspection and engineering services.
Two water towers, one on Demere Road on St. Simons Island and another on Prince Street in Brunswick, were scheduled for repairs and sorely in need of new coats of paint, said JWSC Executive Director Andrew Burroughs.
Because the two tanks are connected to entirely independent parts of the water distribution system, both can be taken offline at the same time during the project.
He also noted the Prince Street tank currently only sports the seal of the city of Brunswick, a throwback to a time when the city managed its own water and sewer services. The Brunswick seal will remain, but a JWSC logo will be branded on the opposite side.
The JWSC took over county and city utilities in 2008.
Utility Commissioners Donald Elliot, Wayne Neal, Cornell Harvey, Charles Cook, Robert Duncan, Tripp Stephens and Chairman Ben Turnipseed voted to award the $876,837 contract to Tank Pro LLC of Alabama.
Commissioners also approved a $29,500 contract with Chapman Technical Services LLC to conduct inspections during the tank repair project. The company has handled water tank inspections for the utility for several years.
The contractor should begin working on both simultaneously in the near future and finish in about four months, Burroughs said.
The last contract, to handle engineering and construction administration on an Arnold Road sewer main replacement project, was awarded to T.R. Long Engineering in the amount of $38,235.
Even after the contracts let on Thursday, Duncan said the utility is a little behind on its capital projects agenda.
After the meeting, Burroughs told The News the JWSC has around 17 projects priced at $6.8 million in total scheduled for the fiscal year 2020-2021. All but three are underway, he said, and the utility should be caught up by the first calendar quarter of 2021. He acknowledged some projects might overlap with the next fiscal year, which begins in July 2021.
Utility commissioners also voted unanimously to take out a second loan from the Georgia Environmental Finance Authority, this time in the amount of $7.5 million.
A $15 million loan taken out in 2019 is paying for upgrades, including odor control measures, at the Academy Creek Wastewater Treatment Plant in Brunswick and the Dunbar Creek plant on St. Simons Island, along with smaller repairs to the water and sewer distribution lines.
GEFA offers favorable loans to water, sewer and garbage processing authorities.
The utility’s $15 million loan comes with a 30-year term at a 2.38 percent interest rate, JWSC Deputy Director LaDonnah Roberts said after the meeting.
The $7.5 million loan approved Thursday is slated to pay for new water meters and the software and equipment to manage remote data collection. GEFA awarded this one at a 0.07 percent interest rate and a 15-year term, Roberts said.
With around 30,250 water meters to replace, the utility will tackle the work in four phases, each phase taking around one year to complete. After the first two phases, the JWSC will seek another $7.5 million loan from GEFA to replace the rest of the meters, Roberts said.
She wouldn’t say whether the utility is guaranteed to get the third loan, but noted it was a good bet based on its relationship with GEFA. The term will likely be 15 years for the third loan, but the interest rate may vary.
A few hundred JWSC customers participated in a water meter pilot program earlier this year. The new meters are more accurate and allow customers to view detailed data on their water consumption over the web.
Roberts said payments on the three loans have long been factored into the JWSC’s expenses and will not cause a rate increase.
In other business, the utility commission recognized outgoing Commissioner Donald Elliot. Elliot was appointed by a Glynn County grand jury and is nearing the end of his second four-year term on the commission.
Commission Chairman Ben Turnipseed thanked Elliot for his service in “turbulent times.” He and former JWSC Commissioner Thomas Boland effectively ran the utility in 2016 and 2017 during an 18-month interim between two former executive directors.
Elliot offered a great deal of guidance and mentorship to new commissioners over the last few years, Turnipseed said.
The utility’s water distribution arm was also recognized at the meeting by the Georgia Association of Water Professionals. GAWP official Mike Thomas said the JWSC’s water division nearly earned a top score in excellence from the organization on the first inspection, a noteworthy achievement.