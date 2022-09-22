The annual fly-in to Washington D.C. organized by the Golden Isles Chamber of Commerce had 34 participants making the trip to the nation’s capital.

Ralph Staffins III, president and CEO of the chamber, told membership at Wednesday’s meeting that the group met one-on-one with Sens. Raphael Warnock and Jon Ossoff and U.S. Rep. Buddy Carter.

Among the topics on the agenda were health care, the nursing shortage and wetlands.

Staffins said he invited officials from the Army Corps of Engineers to the Golden Isles to see how new wetlands rules are impacting development here.

The chamber also hosted two dinners sponsored by the Georgia Ports Authority and Southeast Georgia Health System.

“Overall, it was a great trip with lots of engagement,” said Cedric King, the chamber’s chairman.

A brief discussion about the homeless situation in downtown Brunswick was held. Staffins encouraged people to attend the daylong forum Oct. 5 at the College of Coastal Georgia to discuss the homeless problem.

“We are willing to roll up our sleeves and help anyway we can,” Staffins said.

He said downtown business owners that were expressing concerns about finding workers are now saying the homeless problem is an even greater concern.

“Lots of merchants are raising homeless concerns,” Staffins said. “We’re going to work together with the city and county.”

The teacher externship program that started last year was designed to bring teachers into different workplaces to learn what qualifications employers are seeking to fill job openings. This year, more than twice the number of teachers have applied as there are open spots available, Staffins said.

The meeting opened with a brief presentation about the ongoing remediation of four Superfund sites in Glynn County.

“It’s true that are four Superfund sites, but they are getting cleaned up and are getting ready to go back in the community,” said Mark Johnson, on behalf of the ongoing cleanup at the Hercules/Pinova site. “We’re trying to get the word out about all these sites.