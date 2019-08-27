Police allege that former State Court Public Defender Reid Zeh allegedly went to the St. Simons Island residence of his ex lover on the night of Aug. 16, despite having been arrested twice in 2018 over incidents connected to the woman.
Once there, police allege, Zeh punched the woman in the face with a clinched fist, choked her around the neck with his hands and forcibly took her cellphone, according to arrest warrants released Monday from Glynn County Magistrate Court.
At one point, the woman apparently took shelter in the home’s laundry room, where Zeh allegedly grabbed her by the legs and snatched her into a hallway with enough force that her body hit the hallway’s opposite wall. He then allegedly sat on top of her for a time, rendering her immobile.
Four days later, on Aug. 20, police allege Zeh called and texted the woman repeatedly to demand that she “fix it,” referring to the resulting family violence charges pending against Zeh, according to the warrant.
Zeh remained Monday in the Glynn County Detention Center on the above charges, which are outlined in warrants that Glynn County Police filed last week in Magistrate Court. Zeh is charged with two counts of aggravated assault, and once count each of battery, robbery, kidnapping, false imprisonment, robbery by sudden snatching and influencing a witness, jail records show. Additionally, the new arrest violates his probation on charges from the previous arrests, jail records show.
Zeh is scheduled to appear on the new charges at 2 p.m. Thursday at Glynn County Magistrate Court. Zeh operates a private general litigation law practice in Brunswick.
Earlier this month, Zeh had appeared before Ware County Magistrate Court Judge Douglas L. Gibson to resolve those charges from his two arrests in 2018, when he was still Glynn County’s State Court Public Defender.
Zeh was arrested in March of 2018 and charged with simple battery after police say he attacked a man who sat next to the woman at the bar at the King and Prince Hotel on St. Simons Island. Police said Zeh threw the man to the ground and kicked him several times before bar employees could break it up.
Zeh was arrested in June of 2018 and charged with DUI, an incident that police said started when Zeh struck the woman’s home with his vehicle. An officer later found Zeh at his home on St. Simons Island and allegedly detected damage to Zeh’s vehicle that was consistent with the damage to the woman’s residence, the police report said. The officer cited Zeh for the property damage and ordered him to remain home due to alleged intoxication, the report said. A short time later, however, that same officer spotted Zeh allegedly weaving on Frederica Road and arrested him.
In a mutual agreement, Zeh ceased being the State Court Public Defender in June of 2018, said Chief Deputy Court Clerk Rodney Bennett.
During a pretrial diversion plea Aug. 2 in Ware County, Zeh was ordered to seek anger management counseling and was recognized for 40 hours of community services already performed. On that same day in Ware County, the DUI was reduced to reckless driving, for which Zeh was given 12 months’ probation, a $1,000 fine and 40 hours community service.
Police still have not released the full report on Zeh’s arrest on the recent charges. However, according to the warrants police filed with Magistrate Court, police allege that Zeh became violent while at the woman’s residence at around 11 p.m. on Aug. 16.
During that incident, police allege “Zeh did use his hands in a manner that is likely to result in strangulation during an altercation when Zeh placed his hand on (the woman’s) throat and applied pressure,” the warrant states. Police allege that “Zeh did strike (the woman) on the left side of her face with his closed fist, causing a bruise under left eye,” the report said.
Additionally, police allege, “Zeh did take (the woman) by the legs and pulled her from her laundry room into the hallway, causing her body to impact the opposite wall,” the warrant states. “Zeh then straddled (the woman), restricting her movement,” the report said.
It not clear what caused Zeh’s alleged rancor, but the warrant states that “Zeh did take (the woman’s) Apple iPhone from her hands without her consent and despite demands to return the property,” the warrant said.
Glynn County Police allege that on Aug. 20, “Zeh did repeatedly make phone calls and texts telling (her) to “Fix it” in reference to an ongoing investigation of Family Violence where charges were pending against Zeh ...” the warrant said.
On the morning of Aug. 20, police issued a public appeal to help locate Zeh on the above-listed charges. Zeh turned himself in at the county jail later that night.
The warrants note that Zeh and the woman “previously resided together for approximately two months.”