Warrants charge two men in rape incidents
Glynn County Police leveled rape charges last week against two men, one of whom also was charged with incest and the other who is accused of forcing himself on a 15-year-old girl, according to jail records and warrants filed in county magistrate court.
Police on Friday arrested a 41-year-old-man, charged with rape and incest, according to a warrant. The charges stem from an incident that occurred in February of 2019, according to the warrant. The News is not releasing the man’s name, for the sake of the victim.
On Saturday, county police arrested a 37-year-old Irrael Sanchez Domingo and charged him with rape, according to an affidavit. Police allege Domingo forced himself on a 15-year-old girl against her consent last month.
Both men remained Wednesday in the Glynn County Detention Center without bond.
— The Brunswick News