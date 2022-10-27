State investigators say Glynn County Detention Center guard Jaimie Julian Hill punched a 19-year-old inmate in the face, breaking his nose, according to an arrest warrant obtained Wednesday by The News.

Following an investigation of the incident by the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, Hill, 23, was arrested Monday and charged with felony aggravated battery and violation of oath of office.

