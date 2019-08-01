Glynn County Police responded at the right time and to the right place to the gunfire that killed a 35-year-old Arco man last week, but his body was not discovered until well after dawn the next day, according to police reports and arrest warrants filed in county Magistrate Court.
Two brothers, ages 18 and 17, are charged with the murder of Antonio Tyronne Randolph, who was shot four times in the back "on or before" 11:58 p.m. on July 22 at 3605 Emanuel Ave., the warrants state. Randolph's body was found at 8:30 a.m. July 23 in the front yard at 3605 Emanuel Ave. after police were called to a report of a man found shot there.
Ehtan Bell Bennett, 17, and Everett B. Bennett, 18, were each charged Friday with murder. Both had been in the Glynn County Detention Center since 10:30 p.m. July 24, when county police arrested each of them for battery and other charges, according to jail records. Police suspect both brothers of having ties to local street gangs. Both remained Wednesday in the Glynn County Detention Center.
According to the Glynn County Police Department's daily log entry, police responded to a report of gunfire at 3605 Emanuel Ave. at 11:58 p.m. on July 22. The call originally came from residents in the 3800 block of Ogg Avenue, who directed the responding officer to Emanuel Avenue, the log report stated. The log report indicates that four bullet shells were found at 3605 Emanuel Ave.
In announcing the arrest of the Bennett brothers Friday, police said they believed that the late night gunfire reports of July 22 were the same shots that killed Randolph. Police are not commenting on why Randolph's body was not discovered at that time or where it may have been between then and 8:30 a.m. the next day.
Police originally stated Randolph "had been shot at least one time," which The News mistakenly reported Saturday as "a single fatal gunshot wound." A Georgia Bureau of Investigation autopsy determined "Randolph was shot four times in the back," the warrant states.
The arrest warrants allege that both Ethan Bennett and Everett Bennett "did directly himself or aided and abetted in the shooting of Antonion Randolph causing his death," the warrants said. Police would not comment Wednesday on which Bennett brother is accused of pulling the trigger, or whether both are accused of shooting Randolph.
"We are not releasing any further information at this time in order to maintain the integrity of the investigation," said Brian Scott, Chief of Staff of the Glynn County Police Department.
The investigation is ongoing.
Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the police investigations unit at 912-554-7802, or Silent Witness hotline at 912-264-1333.