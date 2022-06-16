Warnock’s bill to address price gauging passes
A bipartisan bill co-sponsored by U.S. Sen. Raphael Warnock, D-Georgia., to address potential price gouging passed the U.S. House Monday 369-42.
The Ocean Shipping Reform Act, passed unanimously earlier by the Senate, now heads to President Biden.
The bill addresses the concerns of Warnock and others who claim shipping companies are using the pandemic as an excuse to increase profit margins.
“I’m thrilled to see such widespread bipartisan support for my legislation that will ultimately help lower costs for Georgia’s consumers, small businesses and farmers,” Warnock said.
He said international shipping companies have been making record profits while Georgians have been paying record prices.
— The Brunswick News