Sen. Raphael Warnock told a crowd gathered Tuesday in Brunswick that he hopes to continue doing important work in the United States Senate, if reelected this November.
The Democratic senator made a campaign stop in Glynn County to encourage local voters to support him and his party during the midterm election Nov. 8.
“We have important moral work to do,” Warnock said. “I know that this is a political campaign, but if I’m just going to show up looking like another transactional politician — and there’s no shortage of them — then there was no reason for a pastor to get involved in something as messy as politics.”
Warnock is running against Herschel Walker, a Republican candidate who is supported by former U.S. President Donald Trump and who has been mired in several controversies in recent months.
Warnock arrived to the event Tuesday in a dramatic fashion and to much fanfare, his tour bus pulling into the Winn-Dixie parking lot on Hwy. 17 and parking outside the Glynn Dems headquarters. A large crowd of supporters waited for him, cheering and holding up Warnock’s orange and blue campaign signs.
“The first time I came to this very spot during the last cycle, hardly no one was here,” Warnock recalled. “Few people knew me, but not that many. Well a few things have changed since then.”
Warnock was elected in 2021 in a close runoff in Georgia, along with Sen. Jon Ossoff, giving the Democratic party enough seats to control the U.S. Senate.
“Together we built the massive movement that made a difference, not only for this state of Georgia but for the United States of America,” Warnock said.
Julie Jordan, chair of the Glynn Dems, said few expected Democratic candidates to do as well as they did in 2020.
“We knew that we were going to win,” she said. “But nobody else did.”
She encouraged anyone who hasn’t voted to do so and for those who have voted to help others get to the polls.
“Election season has begun,” Jordan said. “… Glynn County and the entire state of Georgia have been breaking early voting records, and that’s good for Democrats.”
Warmock touted some of the successful efforts he has been a part of during his time in the Senate, including the passage of the bipartisan infrastructure bill and working with Republican Sen. Ted Cruz on legislation that will improve roads in Texas and in Georgia.
“I will work with anybody if it helps me do good work for Georgia,” Warnock said.
He also reflected on the confirmation of Ketanji Onyika Brown Jackson to the United States Supreme Court and expressed his frustration with what he called the “extreme activist Supreme Court” in light of the overturn of Roe v. Wade.
“You have an ally in me,” he said. “I am a man of faith, and because I am a man of faith I have a profound reverence for life and I have a deep respect for choice. And I think that a patient’s room is too small and cramped a space for a woman, her doctor and the United States government.”
A vote is a hope for a better future, Warnock said, as are policy and legislation.
“It’s a letter to our children — what we do on healthcare, what we do on climate change, what we do in order to protect the rights of women,” he said. “It’s a letter to the future.”