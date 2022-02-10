Controlling gasoline prices is beyond the power of Congress, but members can try to influence what the federal government tacks on to each gallon at the pump. Sen. Raphael Warnock, D-Georgia, is attempting to do just that.
A member of the Senate Commerce and Transportation Committee, Warnock joined others on the committee in sponsoring the Gas Prices Relief Act.
The act calls for temporarily suspending the 18.4 cents federal gasoline tax appended to each gallon purchased by motorists. If passed, it would remain suspended until Jan. 1, 2023.
“Hardworking Georgians being squeezed at the pump understand that every penny counts, and the Gas Prices Relief Act is my latest effort to help working and middle class families overcome the economic pressures of the pandemic, and come out on top,” Warnock said in a statement released to the media.
The act does not suspend the federal diesel tax, which is 24.4 cents per gallon, nor does it include local sales taxes or the state gas tax.
Language in the bill protects the Highway Trust Fund by requiring the Department of the Treasury to make general fund transfers to keep the fund solvent. The trust fund is used for highway and bridge maintenance.
Other co-sponsors of the measure include Sens. Mark Kelly, D-AZ; Maggie Hassan, D-NH; Debbie Stabenow, D-MI; Catherine Cortez Masto, D-NV; and Jackie Rosen, D-NV.
The bill will have to win the approval of the full Senate and the U.S. House before it can be submitted to the president for his signature.
It comes at a time of rising gas prices in several consecutive weeks. On Monday, AAA announced the average cost per gallon at the pump had risen by 4 cents from a week ago in Georgia, elevating the average cost across the state to $3.24 a gallon.
AAA is still pointing the finger at Russia for the increases.
“Russia’s intentions toward Ukraine continue to influence higher crude oil prices,” said Montrae Waiters, AAA-The Auto Club Group spokeswoman. “Higher oil prices will likely lead to higher pump prices for Georgia drivers.”
As painful as the price jump is, gas in Georgia still costs less than it does in other parts of the nation.
“The national average for a gallon of gas has risen to $3.43, 7 cents more than a week ago,” Waiters said.
In Georgia, the highest prices can be found in Brunswick at $3.41 per gallon, followed by Savannah, $3.34, and Hinesville, $3.32.
The least expensive prices were reported in the Catoosa-Dade-Walker metro area, $3.15; Warner Robins, $3.17; and Columbus $3.18.