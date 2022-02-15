Movie production company Warner Bros. is looking to cast extras in the Brunswick area for a musical adaptation of “The Color Purple.”
According to a press release from On Location Casting, which is handling casting extras locally, anyone interested can fill out a talent application form at onlocationcasting.net.
Those who apply must also send an email to colorpurplefilm@gmail.com with “Color Purple” in the subject line. The email should include a first and last name, phone number, a recent color photo, home address, height, weight and clothing sizes.
Tina Kerr, casting director for On Location Casting, said the film calls for a “variety of people” and costumes.
“It’s a period film,” she said. “It takes place in the ‘20s, ‘30s, ‘40s so everyone who participates will have to come in for a fitting.”
Extras will be portraying “African villagers, African American twin children, British soldiers and many other types.”
Talent is required to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19.
Filming is scheduled around 12-hour days, with extras and background actors making $110 a day plus overtime after 10 hours.
Filming will take place from March 21 to April 7 in multiple locations along the Georgia coast, including Jekyll Island.
“We’re filming for about five days on Jekyll Island,” Kerr said. “We’ve got eight days in Richmond Hill, we’ve got a couple days in Midway and about three days in Savannah, and then we move to Macon.”
The new creation will be different from the original.
“It’s pretty much the original ‘Color Purple,’ but it’s a musical,” Kerr said. “There’ll be a lot of singing, a lot of dancing, and a lot of musicians.”
On Location Casting is not directly hiring for performance roles, but Kerr said they’d be “happy to get (applications) in front of the right people for those roles.”
“The Color Purple” joins an ever-growing list of projects to be filmed in the Golden Isles. Scenes Marvel Studios’ upcoming sequel to Black Panther were shot at Mary Ross Park in downtown Brunswick in November.
The upcoming Netflix series “Pieces of Her” filmed scenes in the Pier Village on St. Simons Island last summer. The series debuts March 4, according to Netflix’s website.
Feature films such as “Anchorman 2:The Legend Continues,” “X-Men: First Class,” “Live By Night,” and “Doctor Sleep” have also filmed scenes in the Golden Isles since 2010.