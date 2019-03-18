If we have an ice storm next week or frost so thick it looks like a Michigan blizzard, it’s my fault.
Yes. I did it. I brought it on.
I planted tomatoes.
Nothing attracts a polar vortex like tender, young tomato plants with their roots in moist earth and a bright sun overhead. It’s as powerful a draw as a dropped French fry is to a gull.
I should have learned better long ago. Two years in a row, I lost plants to an Easter frost, but no, I plant anyway. I go early because the Duke’s mayonnaise in the refrigerator is ready for a tomato ripened on a vine.
I also planted some of those little salad tomatoes although the only way many of them leave the garden is in my stomach. I like them when they’re just short of fully ripe, when you taste the sharp acid when you pop them between your molars while they’re still at garden temperature.
When it comes to gardening, I have long since abandoned my raising. My grandparents were sharecroppers, and they always had a garden in the edge of a cotton field.
The big fields were harrowed with tractors, but my grandpa plowed the garden with a mule. He sometimes let me walk just in front of him hanging onto to the metal crossbar between the wooden handles of the cultivator as it sliced into the soil and threw it to the side.
Behind me grandpa had the plow lines over his shoulders as he held onto the handle and told the mule when to gee and haw. I thought I was doing something, but I was mostly in the way.
My grandma was in charge of the planting. She planted most of the garden on Good Friday, a day that was always a school holiday. I wonder now if folks got Good Friday off so they could plant their gardens and not because it was a religious holiday.
But not everything could be trusted to the Good Friday rule. For some things, Grandma consulted the almanac, a little booklet printed on cheap paper that feed-and-seed stores handed out free. They came with a hole punched in the corner so they could be hung on a little finishing nail tacked into the kitchen wall.
Grandma would pull hers down of an evening, as folks said, and look at the signs of the zodiac. Nothing went into the ground until the moon was right.
There was a drawing of a naked man and lines leading from the signs to parts of his anatomy. If a line led to the stomach, Grandma wouldn’t plant beans. If you did, “they’ll hurt you,’’ she warned. I supposed that meant you’d get a belly ache, but I never really cleared that up.
I Googled the topic and got the following advice: Melons like Gemini, and onions respond well in Aquarius. Also: Weed in Leo so seeds won’t sprout.
So that’s what I’ve doing wrong because my weed seeds definitely sprout.
I grow those weeds at the Family Garden Club on St. Simons. I could win prizes with my dollar weed, and my nutsedge is first team all conference. Some people till their plots, but I do most of my work with hand tools including a long-tined potato rake. My grandparents had one they had used so long the tines were worn down to about two inches.
I used to till, and I remember my first attempt under the guidance of Riley Tyre. In the early spring, I headed out across my garden with the big rear-tine tiller wide open. When I tried to turn it around, I made cole slaw out of a neighbor’s cabbage. All I needed was some of that Duke’s and a little vinegar.
I yelled at Riley for some advice, and he responded with a drag on his cigarette and then about 20-minutes of nonstop laughter.
Ah, those were the days. At the far end of the garden, we had a shady place that we lined with old chairs. We called it the Palmetto Room, and Riley would sit back and enjoy the natural light with some Natural Lite.
Everybody came to Riley for advice, such as, “Is it too late to plant lettuce?”
Maybe so since it was July, and lettuce is cold weather crop.
But invariably, Riley would say, “You can plant anything you want.”
But the best of days is when someone brought a cooker down and we’d have sort of a scrounger’s low country boil. Gardeners would donate a few of ears of corn, an onion or two and some tomatoes and squash.
We’d throw that in the pot along with whatever else we could find. Someone donated a carrot that I wish we had carbon dated before cooking because it had all the tenderness of a granite countertop. So when does a vegetable become an artifact?
A few leaves from a 5-year-old collard rescued from the trash pile planted went into the pot along with an orphan beet. At the end, someone turned it into gumbo with a few pods of okra.
There wasn’t a morsel of meat in it, and it tasted like dirt with a tad too much salt. We bragged about how good it was, but, I suspect if you were to set it before a vegan, he’d make reservations at a steakhouse.
Ah, well. It wasn’t the food so much as the people who shared it, people who ate with dirt under their fingernails.
Big fields are for the likes of Cargill and the other agricultural conglomerates that supply chain grocers. Gardens are for friends and neighbors and sometimes strangers who look like they could use a mess of yellow crookneck squash seasoned with sweat.
