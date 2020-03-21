Brace yourself, Golden Isles.
Weather forecasters say spring along the Georgia coast is going to be warmer and wetter than average.
Wait, there's more. The coming hot weather will rival other record breaking years, which doesn't bode well for the upcoming hurricane season.
NOAA’s three-month outlook for April-June estimates a 50-60 percent chance of above average temperatures for all of Georgia and a 40-50 percent chance of above average precipitation for the same time period for Glynn County north to Savannah, said Neil Jacobs, acting administrator for the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.
Camden County and all of Florida is forecast to have a 33-40 percent chance of above average precipitation.
In the Feb. 20 monthly climate update, NOAA scientists estimated that 2020 is “virtually certain” to be a Top 10 year in global temperature, with a 98.55 percent chance of being one of the five hottest years on record.
December-February was the second-warmest winter on record for the Northern Hemisphere.
According to the National Weather Service’s Jacksonville, Florida, office, St. Simons Island set the second- and third-highest sea-level pressure records for March for the area. High air pressure over the ocean tends to mean lower sea levels.
Storms March 5 supplied the second largest amount of rainfall for March in a 15-minute period (0.54 inches) and in a 30-minute period (0.61 inches).
The spring flood outlook for the Altamaha River, which has been above its banks for a while already, shows a better than 50 percent chance of moderate-level flooding through the next few months. Moderate flooding involves some inundation of nearby structures and roads, along with possible evacuations.
There’s currently some minor flooding along the Satilla River, and the spring forecast suggests a better than 50 percent chance that status continues through the spring months, as well.
The 2020 Atlantic hurricane season begins June 1, and with greater chances of above average temperatures all the way through October, the National Hurricane Center says there’s an increased likelihood of an above average hurricane season.
The preliminary outlook holds that there will be around 15 tropical cyclones in the Atlantic Ocean, of which eight are to become hurricanes, three of which are forecast to be major hurricanes of a Category 3 or higher on the Saffir-Simpson scale.
The past three years, the storm development area in what’s called the “deep tropics” ran below-average sea surface temperatures, but this year that area is supposed to have above average sea surface temps. That's problematic when combined with an active Western African monsoon season that is expected to generate tropical waves.
Then there’s the El Niño factor, which isn’t expected to be much. Typically, El Niño patterns lead to disruptive winds and cut the danger of hurricane development, but meteorologists are pointing to models that suggest a neutral or La Niña pattern this year, which are friendlier to cyclone growth.