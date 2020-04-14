Less than 60 miles from Brunswick, health officials in Waycross are reporting a significant difference in the number of diagnosed COVID-19 cases.
As of press time, there were 56 confirmed cases of the virus in Ware County, 20 more than the 38 cases officials from the Coastal Health District of the Georgia Department of Health are reporting in Glynn County.
The difference is all the more interesting because of the disparity in the counties’ populations. According to the U.S. Census Bureau, as of 2019, the latest year for which records are available, Ware County had a population of 35,754, and Glynn County, 85,292.
Tina Kicklighter, a spokesperson for Memorial Satilla Health, the health system based in Waycross, referred most questions to the Department of Public Health, but she was able to provide a glimpse of the number of cases hospitalized with the virus. Memorial Satilla Health not only serves Waycross and Ware County, but treats patients from surrounding counties where there are no hospitals.
“Memorial Satilla Health currently has 15 inpatients who have tested positive for COVID-19,” she said. “Our patients include (those from) Ware and other counties.”
Four patients from Ware County have died, she said, citing department of health statistics.
Katie Hadden, public information officer for the Southeast Health District, based in Waycross, could not release specific information, about hospitalized cases, or cases broken down by age of the patient, citing confidentiality concerns.
“We do not county on county-level cases within our district,” she said.
When asked if or whether or not the large number of patients, in relation to the county’s population, was related to the virus being present in nearby long-term care facilities, Hadden again cited confidentiality, but acknowledged that most long-term care facilities typically transfer their residents to the closest hospital.
Hadden also said it’s too soon to tell if Ware County is experiencing some flattening of the curve.
“However, we encourage everyone to practice prevention steps such as staying home when they are sick with any type of illness, coughing or sneezing into a tissue and disposing of that tissue when done and washing their hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds,” she said. “We also encourage cleaning and disinfection of frequently touched surfaces.”