Walter Rafolski
Republican, Glynn County Commission At-large Post 2
Do you believe the matter of the Glynn County Police Department’s continued existence as a separate law enforcement entity should be decided by the voters or county commissioners?
The choice is in the hands of the voters now that the question is going to be on the ballot in the form of a non-binding referendum. I am against the state acting on behalf of our local government. As for the combining of law enforcement agencies, it is used by an overwhelming majority of counties in our state. The main question we should all ask ourselves is “Is there going to be any savings by combining them?” I feel that providing the citizens an opportunity to provide input is the responsibility of all elected officials. As a commissioner at-large I will be accessible to all citizens to help with any issues.
Should the county require the public to follow guidelines to slow the spread of COVID-19?
I do not think our Constitutional rights should be sacrificed but I do think the county should be allowed set basic safety guidelines for people to follow if they so choose. If you or someone in your family is at risk, then yes, you should follow the recommended guidelines. I understand that the local hospital has had to open another area just for COVID-19 patients.
Only time will tell if opening things back up was a good idea or not. I feel that if our governor issues an order, we should do our best to follow it.
How would you foster economic recovery following the COVID-19 outbreak?
I would make sure that Glynn County is primed and ready to welcome new industry and new opportunities for jobs. I would work closely with state and federal elected officials to make sure we are getting all that is available to our county. I will work with the EDA to do a better job at bringing industry and business to our area.
The bottom line is that as your commissioner at-large I will work to strengthen our economy. A diverse economic base benefits everyone and makes us more resilient to economic downturns and pandemics.