Wallace Spencer honored at graveside ceremony

The late Wallace Spencer, known for his spectacular Christmas light displays at Sea Palms, was honored Saturday with a second graveside ceremony and this time his family had no reason for the dismay they suffered in an earlier attempt.
The U.S. Navy detail that provided honors at Spencer’s entombment Feb. 20 at Palmetto Cemetery had problems: The American flag over his coffin wasn’t folded correctly and “Taps” was played on a cell phone rather than the usual electronic bugle and at a volume so low that Spencer’s wife, Urania, couldn’t hear it.
Boy Scout Troop 204 did the honors Saturday folding the flag flawlessly followed by Scout Jack Shaw’s playing of “Taps” on a bugle with former Brunswick Mayor Brad Brown playing an echo.
Jack Hall’s father, the Rev. Thomas Hall, officiated at the tomb. He began with, “Today, we are here to honor the life and legacy of an American hero.”
Spencer lived an “an amazing life with valor, integrity … and a love of life that surpassed understanding,’’ Hall said.
Retired Methodist minister, the Rev. Charles Hoover, said he believes that “Wally died in the Lord” and is resting peacefully and that his works followed him.
His works in the Navy were great, having served throughout much of World War II aboard the carrier USS Essex, earning 12 battle stars as the ship participated in island hoping campaigns and attacks on Japanese ships in the Pacific. An antiaircraft gunner, he survived when a kamikaze pilot crashed on the Essex flight deck killing many of his shipmates and setting the ship and planes afire.
But Wally Spencer was best known locally for decorating his Sea Palms home and lawn with thousands of Christmas lights and with Santas, Frosty the Snowman, Snoopy and other displays along with a nativity scene in a big, second floor window.
With Wally Spencer unable to help with the display last Christmas, his former son-in-law and grandson James Furness did it all.
Furness and his brother, Justin, both adults now, shared happy memories and told the crowd of more than 60 how their grandfather would have behaved if he were there.
“He would shake every man’s hand and hug every woman here,’’ James Furness said.
He recalled some things his grandfather had taught him, “How to change a drill bit, how to climb on a roof safely and how to install Christmas lights without getting electrocuted.”
Both recalled their grandfather as an endlessly cheerful man.
James Furness said he was a World War II vet “who made it sound like a summer vacation.”
“I was the lucky one in helping him every year. I’m proud to say may grandfather was that crazy man in Sea Palms,’’ he said.
Now engaged, James Furness said he will name a child Spencer to honor his grandfather.
James Furness had spoken of his grandfather’s near total loss of hearing by saying, “He went to concerts even though he couldn’t hear them.”
Justin Spencer said his grandfather had a great comping mechanism for his deafness.
“He never stopped talking,” he said.
He was a man who talked about his hardships in growing up poor but in the telling they didn’t seem like hardships, Justin Spencer said.
“I never heard of a struggle he had. Yes, he lived 94 years, but he got more than 94 years out of life,’’ because he was born with a hunger for life, Justin Spencer said. “He checked every box.”
A few other friends spoke endearingly of Wally Spencer then the Scouts stepped forward, lifted the flag that lay across Wally Spencer’s tomb, marched forward with it tight between their two columns and folded it slowly and carefully with their leaders watching.
Jack Hall then presented it to Urania Spencer, Wally Spencer’s wife of 64 years, speaking quietly to her as he did.
Then he and Brown played “Taps.”
Although it was the second time for the ceremony, it appeared no easier for Urania Spencer and her and Wally Spencer’s daughter, Judy Furness. Both wept during the folding of the flag over the loss of their husband and father, but not over the quality of the ceremony.
Urania Spencer said she was so hurt and angry after the military portion of the Feb. 20 ceremony that she wrote a letter to some top Navy officials.
She has not heard back.