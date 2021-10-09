A walking tour Friday of downtown Brunswick was an educational experience for participants interested in learning more about the historic structures and history of the city.
Deborah McCauley-Craig, assistant to the city manager, conducted the tour. The former city firefighter said she is very familiar with the downtown district, and the information she shared with more than 30 people who went on the tour was from personal experience and research.
During a stop at an old Black movie theater on Albany Street, McCauley-Craig said back in the day the area was “hot, jumping and popping,” much to the delight of the participants.
The tour began at City Hall, where City Manager Regina McDuffie introduced herself and thanked everyone for participating in Georgia Cities Week.
“We’ve had great participation this week,” McDuffie said. “The community got involved. We want to learn more about our city.”
The first stop was at the Frank M. Scarlett Federal Building, which is on the national register of historic places.
The next stop at the Brunswick Fire Department gave participants the opportunity to interact with firefighters. Capt. Dylan Hodge said the station was built in 1932 and two bays have been added since then.
The stop turned into a question/answer session, where the firefighters were given several rounds of applause for their service.
Hodge told the audience the best part of the job is the camaraderie among firefighters.
Mayor Cornell Harvey praised the firefighters for the risks they are willing to take to protect people and property.
“They rush into danger to help us,” he said. “They run into buildings while we are running out.”
Other stops on the tour included several historic churches and Glynn Academy, the state’s second oldest high school. McCauley-Craig gave a short list of prominent graduates, including Davis Love III, Kwame Brown and Mayor Cornell Harvey.
The last stop was Old City Hall, where Downtown Development Authority Director Mathew Hill served as tour guide. The historic building, completed in 1891, cost $43,000 to build. City officials moved most of the operations to the existing city hall on Gloucester Street in 1964. The building was restored with $2.5 million in SPLOST funding in the 1990s.
The culminating event for Georgia Cities Week is a citywide cleanup today. Participants will gather at Old City Hall at 8 a.m. and be given assignments, as well as gloves, bags and drinking water.