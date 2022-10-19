‘Votorcade’ tour to make stop at Selden Park
The national “Votorcade” tour will make a stop in Selden Park from 4 to 8 p.m. Thursday, urging residents to vote in next month’s elections.
'Votorcade' tour to make stop at Selden Park
The national “Votorcade” tour will make a stop in Selden Park from 4 to 8 p.m. Thursday, urging residents to vote in next month’s elections.
This Get Out the Vote rally will feature food, music and a bounce house for children. The featured speakers will include nationally recognized social justice attorney Barbara Arnwine of the Washington,D.C.,-based Transformative Justice Coalition.
The event is free and all are encouraged to attend. Selden Park is located at 100 Genoa Martin Drive, just off U.S. Highway 341 near Brunswick.
