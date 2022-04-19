The deadline is April 25 to register to vote in the upcoming primary election.
For those who aren’t already registered, the easiest way is to go online if you have a Georgia driver’s license or state ID, said Christina Redden, assistant supervisor of the Glynn County Board of Elections and Registration.
Redden estimated it takes about five minutes to register to vote online.
People are also welcome to stop by the board of elections office in Brunswick to register, she said.
Early voting for the May 24 general primary starts May 2 and ends May 20. Hours on weekdays are 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. and on Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Early voting is held at the board of elections office, 1815 Gloucester St. in Brunswick; the Ballard Community Building, 30 Nimitz Drive in Brunswick; and Fire Station No. 2, 1929 Demere Road, St. Simons Island.
Redden said absentee ballots will be mailed next week to those who have requested them. The deadline to request an absentee ballot for the primary election is May 13.
State elections on the primary ballots will include the race for governor and U.S. Senate.
Here are the contested local races in the primary:
• Thomas “Bo” Clark and Jane Fraser are seeking the Republican nomination for the at-large Post 1 seat held by Commission Chairman David O’Quinn, who is not seeking another term.
• David Sweat and Robert Eligah Tucker will face each other for the District 4 Republican nomination. Incumbent Bill Brunson is not seeking another term.
• Two Republicans, incumbent James Michael Hulsey and Kevin C. Kavanaugh, will face each other for the Glynn County Board of Education at-large Post 1 seat.
• Two candidates, Clayton B. Watson and Lance Sabbe, qualified for the nonpartisan Brunswick-Glynn Joint Water and Sewer Commission election.
• The Satilla River Soil and Water Conservation Commissioner race will feature four nonpartisan candidates: F. Heath Holdsworth, Laurie Lohne, Glenn Cook and John Hodor Jr.