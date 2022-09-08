Glynn County elections officials want to make sure no one ever questions the accuracy of the machines used to determine the results of political contests.
They began showing the public their resolve Wednesday by starting the lengthy process of checking every voting machine and scanner that will be used in the Nov. 8 general election.
They began with the machines that will be used for early voting in October at three different polling places.
Christina Redden, deputy director of the Glynn County Board of Elections and Registration, began the process by checking the accuracy of the voting machines loaned by the state to help the county meet the mandate of one machine for every 250 registered voters.
Tommy Clark, a member of the board of elections, was among those who watched Redden conduct the checks on each machine.
“There have been lots of complaints about voting irregularities,” Clark said. “I wanted the public to see.”
The good news and the bad is hardly anyone showed up to watch Redden test for accuracy by scanning votes into every machine in every imaginable combination and later checking the printout for accuracy.
Redden said it would take most of the day to check the machines used for early voting because they will hold all the ballots for every polling place.
Redden had the machines set up in the election board’s meeting room to accommodate anyone who wanted to watch.
The plan going forward is to check the machines in the storage room to save time moving them unless someone from the public wants to watch.
“We’re going to do this every day until we’re done,” she said. “We’ve had no problems so far.”
Rich Salo, a poll worker in Glynn County since 2020, was among those who showed up to watch the machines being tested. He was reassured to see how Redden meticulously tested the machines for accuracy.
“She had to test every version of the ballot,” he said. “I think the machines are bulletproof.”
She predicted it will take about six weeks to check every voting machine and scanner for for accuracy before the elections in November.
The one piece of advice Redden has for voters is to read their ballot before they feed it into the scanner.
Anyone interested in watching the process to test the machines is asked to call the board of elections office in advance so officials can make arrangements to move the machines out of the storage area and into the board’s meeting room. Call 912 554-7060 to make arrangements to watch to voting machine tests.