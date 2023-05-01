Historic preservation is hard work, and the Brunswick Historic Preservation Board and Historic Brunswick Foundation want to honor the hard work and resources city residents and businesses put into it.
“The historic properties here are a keystone here for Brunswick,” said Charles Day, chairman of the preservation board and volunteer director of the foundation. “Recognizing efforts that go into proper maintenance and upkeep of these properties needs to be celebrated and recognized.
“Maintaining these historic properties isn’t easy to do, it’s an act of love. Sometimes they can be money pits and financially straining, but people do it because they love the character it presents the community.”
Contestants this year are 803 G St., 1205 Union St., 710 George St., 908 Carpenter St. and 812 Newcastle St. in the residential category.
Some awards will be decided by popular vote, but the foundation and the preservation board will decide who wins other awards.
City Planning, Development and Codes Director John Hunter said the contestants are chosen based on anything from community beautification, like murals, to full-scale rehabilitation projects like The Kress on Newcastle Street. Commercial properties include the Kress Building at 1509 Newcastle St., Queen and Grant at 1315 Grant St., the Zell Building at 500 Gloucester St. and the Piddler’s Market Building at 1505 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd.
Original Jay’s Seafood and Chicken at 1305 Gloucester St. and a new St. Francis Xavier Catholic School building at 1147 Grant St. are under the “new construction” category.
Community beautification award contestants are two murals at 503 Mansfield St. and 1400 Gloucester St., one mural at 1729 Norwich St., and exterior improvements and landscaping to homes at 902 Halifax Square and 602 Dartmouth St.
“There are before and after photos (in the poll), so you get a good sense of what they looked like before,” Hunter said.
Day has a lot of personal experience with what it takes to upkeep a historic home.
“I myself, I live in a 105-year-old house downtown, and everything this week has gone out,” Day laughed. “Like I said, it’s that historic home life. You roll with the punches, and you do what it takes to get it back up.”
This year has been marked by a lot of home improvement, he said, but those involved in commercial renovation and new construction certainly haven’t slacked off.
“I would say we’ve seen a lot of the residential upkeep,” he said. “I feel like you can’t go a block in Old Town without seeing some kind of renovation, whether it’s a fresh coat of paint, a new roof, repairing the railings on porches.”