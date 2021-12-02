The Glynn County Commission will hold a public hearing at tonight’s meeting to consider new voting district lines recommended by the Glynn County Board of Elections and Registration.
After the public hearing, commissioners will consider a resolution approving new voting district boundaries. New voting districts are drawn every 10 years after the U.S. Census results to reflect changes in population.
St. Simons and Jekyll islands will no longer be in the same district because of a new state mandate for the population variance between districts to be within one percent. Jekyll Island is proposed to be part of a district that extends to Interstate 95.
If the resolution is approved by state officials, the county’s local legislative delegation to the Georgia General Assembly will ask for passage of the plan and approval by Gov. Brian Kemp after the legislative session begins in January.
In other planned business:
• Commissioner Cap Fendig is seeking approval to issue a purchase order to buy and install playground equipment at the new Glynn Haven Park on St. Simons Island.
The $52,909 for the equipment will come from the District 2 project account of the Capital Projects Fund. The county finance committee unanimously recommended approval of the request.
• Blythe Island Regional Park could receive electrical upgrades and repairs costing $270,000 if commissioners approve the recommendation by the finance committee. Funding will come from the District 1 project account of the Capital Projects Fund.
• Improvements are coming to the intersection of Old Jesup and Canal roads if commissioners approve the recommendation to accept the low bid of $158,000 for the work. Funding will come from the District 4 project account of the Capital Projects Fund.
• The meeting will begin with a presentation about the updated Joint Water Sewer Commission master plan from Andrew Burroughs, executive director of the Brunswick-Glynn Joint Water & Sewer Commission.