In a year like no other in recent memory, it’s no surprise the interest in the upcoming elections has been high.
On Monday, during the last day for people to register to vote in the Nov. 3 general election, office workers were busy processing registration forms and answering calls from people asking to confirm they are still registered voters.
Shannon Nettles, elections supervisor in Camden County, said her office would be open late Monday to process all the last-minute registration applications before staff goes home.
“We’ve got piles of voter registration applications,” she said. “I haven’t seen it like this before. It’s not generally this crazy.”
Nettles said some of the callers are likely voters who only show up to the polls once every four years for the general election.
Besides the large number of mail-in registration forms and phone calls, Nettles said she also saw a large number of walk-ins on Monday. She said the door chime to let elections workers know someone was coming into the office rang constantly Monday morning.
“It was going off every two seconds this morning,” she said.
As for the new voter registrations, Nettles said she hasn’t been tracking the ages of the new voters, but she suspects many recently moved to the county. She isn’t sure how many first-time voters registered before the deadline.
“It will be interesting to see what our numbers look like,” she said. “I don’t think it’s that many youngsters.”
Nettles said she expects some polling places like St. Marys, where city elections will also be held, will have the county’s busiest polling places on Election Day. Polls open statewide beginning Oct. 12 for early voting, which Nettles said will help ease long lines on Nov. 3 if enough people show up to the polls early.