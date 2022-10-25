The rescanning Monday of 3,218 early ballots cast at the St. Simons Island early voting precinct created a tense moment when the number was off by a single ballot.
The ballots had to be recounted after a machine used to scan the paper ballots indicated a problem when it was powered up Saturday morning.
Before the recount Monday, Christopher Channell, director of the Glynn County Board of Elections and Registration, said there was one extra ballot that was counted that was not originally expected. But a double check with three different databases showed there was no discrepancy in the ballots cast compared to the number expected.
Before the count began, Channell explained how the problem was discovered by a poll worker Saturday and the process used to protect the integrity of the votes already cast.
“We knew we weren’t going to get that scanner going that morning,” he said.
The ballots already scanned were put in boxes with heavy duty plastic seals to ensure they hadn’t been tampered with or altered in any way.
When the two boxes were wheeled into the elections office to be rescanned, officials from both parties were present to witness the process.
Channell expressed confidence the defective scanner had not been tampered with prior to the problem being discovered.
The machine used to scan the paper ballots was capable of counting as many as 100 per minute, but the process was often interrupted by ballots that had to be rescanned because they were folded, stained by coffee or soda from the voter, blood from paper cuts and ballots that were wet from a voter’s bottled water.
The process to rescan the votes took about an hour with frequent stops to deal with folded, stained or damaged ballots.
In the end, the number of votes added up.
Lynn Bragg, a representative for the county Democratic Party, said she was satisfied with the process.
“I found it very meticulous, thorough, check and double check all the way through,” she said.