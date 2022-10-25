DSC_0393.JPG
Buy Now

Christopher Channell, director of the Glynn County Board of Elections and Registration, explains the process to rescan 3,218 votes cast at the St. Simons Island early voting precinct after a problem with a scanner was reported Saturday.

 Gordon Jackson/The Brunswick News

The rescanning Monday of 3,218 early ballots cast at the St. Simons Island early voting precinct created a tense moment when the number was off by a single ballot.

The ballots had to be recounted after a machine used to scan the paper ballots indicated a problem when it was powered up Saturday morning.

More from this section

Local Elder Law Attorney helps clients share the gifts of planning

Local Elder Law Attorney helps clients share the gifts of planning

Local Elder Law Attorney Debbie Britt has become a trusted legal resource in the Golden Isles since moving her practice here in 2016. She combines her 32 years’ experience as a practicing Georgia attorney with her love of people and community to provide a caring experience for her Elder Law …