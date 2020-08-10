Glynn County voters are set to have the opportunity during the upcoming election to approve or deny the continuation of a 1 percent sales tax for educational purposes.
The Glynn County Board of Education plans for voters to decide this November whether to approve ESPLOST IV (Education Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax), which will raise no more than $112 million for a specific list of projects.
The new ESPLOST will begin to be collected at the termination of the ESPLOST currently in effect, according to a resolution recently approved by the local school board.
The list of proposed projects includes a new Glyndale Elementary School and additions, renovations and modernization at St. Simons Elementary School.
Renovations and modifications will also be made at Golden Isles Elementary School, Oglethorpe Point Elementary School, Satilla Marsh Elementary School, Greer Elementary School, Goodyear Elementary School, Needwood Middle School, Sterling Elementary School, Jane Macon Middle School, Glynn Middle School, Risley Middle School, Glynn Academy and Brunswick High School.
Glyndale Elementary and St. Simons Elementary are two of the oldest school buildings in the district, said Al Boudreau, executive director of operations for Glynn County Schools.
“We’ve proposed to replace Glyndale with a new building, and St. Simons (Elementary) would be either a total renovation or a partial renovation,” he said. “… And then, after that, it’s all of our 20- or 25-year old schools that will be gone through, head to toe, with renovations, modification, the works — roofs, ceilings, light fixtures, carpet, painting — just to get them brought back to like they were when they were new.”
The ESPLOST IV project list also includes a kitchen expansion and renovations at the Golden Isles College and Career Academy. This project was requested by GICCA staff.
ESPLOST funding will also go toward school buses, road work, improvements at the athletic facilities, land acquisition, technology purchases and other facility needs.
“It’s really based on what we need,” Boudreau said. “We did not come up with a list of projects that was $130 million that we didn’t think we’d ever collect enough money to do. What we have on the list is a realistic expectation … We tried to keep it realistic and focused and very prioritized.”