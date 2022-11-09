SPLOST yes sign.jpg
Buy Now

A sign in favor of SPLOST is shown outside the precinct at St. William Catholic Church. Voters narrowly approved the measure.

 Terry Dickson/The Brunswick News

Glynn County voters approved SPLOST 2022 by a narrow margin Tuesday, passing it in a 51.4% to 48.6% vote.

SPLOST, acronym for Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax, is a means for county governments and municipalities to raise funds for projects by asking citizens to impose a limited 1% sales tax. State law caps a SPLOST at six years.

More from this section

Fire chief: Symrise fire 'could have been worse'

Fire chief: Symrise fire 'could have been worse'

Favorable winds and a special firefighting foam saved the day Monday at Symrise chemical plant on Colonels Island in the Port of Brunswick, where predawn explosions sparked a hydrogen peroxide-fueled blaze that billowed potentially harmful smoke into the air overhead, said Glynn County Fire …