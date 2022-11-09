Glynn County voters approved SPLOST 2022 by a narrow margin Tuesday, passing it in a 51.4% to 48.6% vote.
SPLOST, acronym for Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax, is a means for county governments and municipalities to raise funds for projects by asking citizens to impose a limited 1% sales tax. State law caps a SPLOST at six years.
SPLOST 2022 will run for six years, collecting an estimated $133 million to $170 million. To see the full list of proposed projects, visit impactglynn.com.
The additional 1% sales tax will go into effect on April 1, 2023.
“We’re very pleased it passed but disappointed it wasn’t by a greater margin,” said Glynn County Commission Chairman Wayne Neal.
“A lot of hard work went into it, meaning we have a lot of hard work in front of us. With our project manager and consultants to help execute the projects, we’ll be able to prove to the public we’re taking a responsible and effective approach.”
Neal said the most surprising part of the results is from where support sprang — St. Simons Island. All three St. Simons Island precincts voted in favor of the tax, some more closely divided than others.
Looking at the results, Neal said the southern and western parts of the county were largely opposed, despite his expectation of support from those areas.
“I want to thank the community for supporting SPLOST,” said Commissioner Cap Fendig, who represents St. Simons Island. “You can count on this commission doing a proper return on investment through project management, a tiered structure of priority and fiscal responsibility.”
Commissioners and Impact Glynn, a political action committee created to promote SPLOST, stressed that SPLOST 2022 would be more efficiently managed than SPLOST 2016.
SPLOST will be essential for Glynn County to continue to grow, Commissioner Walter Rafolski said, due to the large investments in infrastructure packaged into SPLOST 2022.
“I think the people realize the value of SPLOST. Given the change, we’re going to show them it can be managed properly. If necessary we’re going to bond money to get it started as soon as possible,” Rafolski said.
Rafolski also referenced the fact that based on a study conducted by the University of Georgia’s Carl Vinson Institute and commissioned by Impact Glynn, visitors to Brunswick and the Golden Isles will pay an estimated 44% of the sales taxes collected over the next six years. Combined with an expectation that the economy will turn around in the coming years, that made Rafolski optimistic.
“I understand the economy’s not what it should be, but I think it’s going to pull itself up. It’s been a quagmire for a few years, but if we get some change in leadership (at the national and state levels) we can pull it up,” Rafolski said.
He’s also interested in seeing how new commissioners Bo Clark and David Sweat — Republicans who won races for the at-large and District 4 seats respectively on the commission Tuesday — will contribute to manage SPLOST.
He commended the Impact Glynn PAC for explaining SPLOST clearly to the public and garnering support.
The sales tax in Glynn County is currently 6%. With the passage of SPLOST, it will increase to 7% next year.