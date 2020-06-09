Voters will go to the polls today to cast ballots in party, nonpartisan and presidential preference primaries.
All polling places will open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. To find the correct polling place, visit www.mvp.sos.ga.gov or call 554-7060.
The 2020 primary has already set several records, among them the number of ballots cast via mail.
Anyone who still has a mail-in ballot can take it with them to a polling place to cancel it, allowing them to cast their ballot in person, or they can deposit it in a dropbox in front of the Glynn County Board of Elections office, 1815 Gloucester St., Brunswick.
Among county commission races, all but one is contested on the Republican side. One features multiple Democratic candidates.
In the county-wide At-large Post 2 race, Republicans Bo Clark and Walter Rafolski are challenging incumbent Bob Coleman, while Fred Griffith and Taylor Ritz will compete for the Democratic nomination.
Republican incumbent Mike Browning will face off against Sammy Tostensen for the county commission’s District 1 seat, which represents the outlying western areas of the county.
The race for the commission’s District 2 seat — representing St. Simons, Jekyll and Sea islands — will pit Cap Fendig against Mike Haugen for the chance to run against Democratic candidate Julian Smith in November. Incumbent Peter Murphy is not seeking reelection.
The Democratic incumbent for the commission’s District 5 seat, Allen Booker, faces no competition.
No candidates for the Glynn County School Board face primary challengers.
Republican incumbent Jerry Mancil will face Regina Johnson in November for the school board’s At-large Post 2 seat.
District 1 and District 3 Republican incumbents Marcus Edgy and John Madala are unopposed. The same is true for Democratic school board District 5 candidate Audrey Gibbons, whose only competitor dropped out of the race. Incumbent Linda Bobbitt is not running for reelection.
Brunswick Judicial Circuit District Attorney Jackie Johnson is similarly unopposed in the primary but is likely to run against independent candidate Keith Higgins in the November general election.
As of Saturday, Higgins said he has passed the 5,038 signatures he needs to get on the November ballot but hopes to gain at least 6,300 to make sure he still has enough once all the signatures are verified.
Also at the local level, Republican incumbent county Tax Commissioner Jeff Chapman will face Democratic challenger Utrina Rankin in November.
In the race for the state Senate District 3 race, Republicans Sheila McNeill, David Sharpe and Cody Smith hope to come out on top in the primary and will face independent candidate Cedric King in November, should he acquire enough signatures to be placed on the ballot.
State Rep. Jeff Jones, Republican incumbent, is facing fellow Republican Buddy DeLoach for the state House of Representative District 167 seat.
The Republican incumbent in the State House District 179 seat, Don Hogan, faces no primary challengers but will run against Democrat Julie Jordan in November.
Races for federal seats are more competitive this year, with U.S. House of Representatives Republican incumbent Buddy Carter, R-1, contending with two Republican competitors while three Democrats vie for the party’s nomination.
In the primary, Carter will run against Danny Merritt and Ken Yasger. On the Democrat ticket, Barbara Seidman, Lisa Ring and Joyce Griggs hope to gain the nomination.
U.S. Sen. David Perdue, the Republican incumbent, has no party competition, but seven Democrats will square off on the primary ballot in the hopes of challenging him in November — Sarah Riggs Amico, Marckeith DeJesus, James Knox, Tricia McCracken, Jon Ossoff, Maya Smith and Teresa Tomlinson.
Other unopposed candidates in the primary include:
• State Court Clerk Brenda Boone-Cove
• State Court Solicitor Maria Lugue
• Glynn County Sheriff Neal Jump
• Glynn County Probate Court Judge Debra Godwin Duncan
• Glynn County Surveyor Teeple Hill
• Glynn County Coroner Marc Neu
• Glynn County Superior Court Judge Stephen Scarlett
• Glynn County Superior Court Judge Anthony Harrison
• Glynn County Superior Court Judge Stephen Kelley
• Glynn County Superior Court Judge Bert Guy
• Glynn County Superior Court Clerk Ron Adams
• Brunswick-Glynn County Joint Water and Sewer Commissioner Chad Strickland
Turnout during early voting was record-breaking for Glynn County among absentee voters and those looking to vote in person. According to the Glynn County Board of Elections, during the 16 days of early voting 3,601 people cast ballots, surpassing 2016 and 2018.
More impressive was the number of absentee ballots — in excess of 9,000 as of 5:30 p.m. Monday. According to board member Keith Rustin, that’s more than the last five elections combined.
Georgia elections officials expect in-person election day turnout to lag behind past years, largely due to COVID-19.
During a Monday morning press conference, Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger predicted 2020 will be a banner year for election turnout.
“It’s going to be a different election day than we’ve ever seen,” Raffensperger said.
Nearly 325,000 statewide voted in-person during the last three weeks, easily surpassing the record set in during the 2016 primary of 255,000.
Nearly one million people cast a ballot by mail, he said, and will likely pass a million before the polls close at 7 p.m. today.
In total, 1.2 million had voted as of 10:30 a.m. Monday, more than the total turnout during the 2016 primary.
Historically, half of voters cast their ballots during early voting and half on election day. Raffensperger said he thinks that dynamic is changing due to COVID-19 but still expects to see upwards of 400,000 people hit the polls today statewide.
Safety measures and social distancing will create longer lines where there might not have been in the past.
“With our health protocols, we will see lines tomorrow,” Raffensperger said.
Social distancing means fewer people in the room, longer lines and a lengthier wait between voters while poll workers sanitize machines. Personal protective equipment and styluses have been issued to all local elections offices, he said.
He also noted that election results will not be released until all polling places are closed to be fair to all candidates.