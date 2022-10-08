The deadline to register to vote for the Nov. 8 general election is Tuesday.
The deadline to register to vote for the Nov. 8 general election is Tuesday.
Normally, the deadline to register would be Oct. 10, but the date falls on Columbus Day, a federal holiday.
Christina Redden, deputy supervisor for the Glynn County Board of Elections, said voter registrations will be taken during regular business hours and online until midnight.
Redden said a link on the board of election website accessible on the glynncounty.org website will provide voters daily updates on absentee by mail statistics, absentee in person information, turnout by polling place, Election Day totals and links to see election results.
The link is prominently located in the left corner of the website titled Nov. 8, 2022 General Election Information & Statistic.
Sample ballots are available on the website and absentee ballots can also be requested on the board’s website.
Early voting is weekdays from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Oct. 17 through Nov. 4, with Saturday voting from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Oct. 22 and 29.
Early voting will be available at the Board of Elections office, 1815 Gloucester St. in Brunswick; Ballard Park, 30 Nimitz Drive, Brunswick; and St. Simons Fire Station No. 2, 1965 Demere Road.
A link with a list of 2022 qualified candidates in Glynn County can be found on the website, as well as a new copy of the Voter’s Guide.
A hard copy of the new voting guiding pamphlet is available at the board of elections office and will be available soon at local libraries.
