A quorum of the Glynn County Mainland Planning Commission met Tuesday, but a 3-2 vote on an amendment to a planned development district won’t count.
According to a planning commission rule, at least four out of the seven commissioners must approve a motion for it to be official. Since only five commissioners attended the meeting, with Missy Neu and Bill Edgy absent, it required at least four commissioners to approve or reject a request.
The motion that divided commissioners was regarding an amendment to the PAWS Wildlife planned district on a 74-acre tract of Petersville Road that was originally approved in 1999. Those plans included a wildlife amusement park that never got off the ground.
The request considered by the board was to increase the number of RV sites already approved from 300 to 500. The amendment also asked for single-family duplex and multi-family medium density housing, and a change from freeway commercial to highway commercial.
A number of residents living nearby expressed concerns about old family grave sites believed to be on the property.
Dana Beckham told board members she was opposed to the request because of historic grave sites on the property.
“This project is not in favor of my family,” she said.
Karen Polite said she is in favor of development and growth, but not in the area under consideration.
“These developments don’t consider family burial grounds,” she said.
Cricket Mobley said he was opposed because of the traffic it would generate.
“It’s a residential area,” he said. “It’s wrong for this area, period.”
Lawyer William Ligon represented the property owner and assured commission members any grave sites found on the property will be protected.
“If at any point a cemetery is discovered, it will be protected,” he said.
He said the RV park will not create a disturbance, and the property owner has a significant financial investment in the site.
Commission members Richard Strickland, Bo Clark and Darrell Dawson voted to deny the request, with Neal Boatright and Sherrye Gibbs, the board’s chair, voting against the motion to deny.
Concerns about possible burial sites were also raised during another amendment to a planned development district request.
The request was to revise the master plan at what is now called New Hope Plantation. The amendment is to expand an area for multi-family housing, while preserving nearly half the site in conservation.
Fred Barber, the property owner, acted very surprised when a group of local residents expressed concerns about grave sites on his property. They later learned they were complaining about the PAWS Wildlife district by mistake.
But Barber invited those expressing concerns to come on his property and look for grave sites. He said he will revise his plans to other areas on the land if any grave sites are found.
The request was unanimously approved 5-0.
Earlier in the meeting, site plans were approved for Elliano’s Coffee Shop at 541 Paliside Drive and Bessent Tire Store, a store with four bays, at 7535 Blythe Island Hgy.