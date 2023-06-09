The Glynn County Mainland Planning Commission deferred a vote Tuesday on an amendment to the Villas at Golden Isles planned development district to revise the types of allowed residential uses.

The applicant asked to eliminate planned six-unit multi-family buildings and add townhomes as a permitted use.

