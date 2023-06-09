The Glynn County Mainland Planning Commission deferred a vote Tuesday on an amendment to the Villas at Golden Isles planned development district to revise the types of allowed residential uses.
The applicant asked to eliminate planned six-unit multi-family buildings and add townhomes as a permitted use.
Concerns were raised about who would be responsible for roads, maintenance and utilities if the request was approved. A representative for the applicant said 13 of 28 lots are already developed and the concerns surround shared amenities in the gated community.
Opponents asked commission members to deny the request or table it until an agreement in writing is reached outlining plans to share the costs to maintain facilities such as the main gate, swimming pool and amenity center.
Villas at Golden Isles resident Robert Jones said the development began having flooding problems after Golden Isles Parkway was widened.
“We live in some of the highest land in Glynn County but the parkway acts like a dam,” he said. “We have a serious problem and need county help.”
Lawyer Kevin Gough, representing a property owner, asked commission members to reject the request or to defer a vote. He said approval of the request will cost “hundreds of thousands in litigation.”
Gough said the board is “setting up residents for a nightmare” that will last for years.
“The only way to protect the residents of this neighborhood is to deny this now or defer it and allow them to retain legal counsel,” he said. “This is a disaster waiting to happen.”
Commission members suggested an agreement with the homeowners association representing the remaining undeveloped portion of the Villas at Golden Isles would be helpful. The item was deferred until the July 11 meeting.
There were no comments supporting or opposing a rezoning request for a .83-acre site at 1106 Cedar St. from general industrial to limited industrial.
The Cedar Street request was approved but the applicant, with plans to build a T-shirt business, must go to the county Appeals Board because the lot is less than an acre in size.
A special-use permit to allow construction of an 8,000-square-foot pole barn was approved. The building will be used to support a wedding venue planned at the site on 850 Pennick Rd.
An amendment to a planned development district was approved to allow the construction of three storage buildings at 6760 New Jesup Hwy.