The Glynn County Finance Committee voted to defer a decision on a potential conflict of interest on a bid for the planned Coast Guard Beach renovation project.
The three-member committee chose Tuesday to let the full Glynn County Commission make the final decision.
The committee makes recommendations to the commission but does not have the final say in financial matters. County commissioners Allen Booker, Walter Rafolski and David Sweat make up the committee.
Contractors submitted bids to design an overhaul of the Coast Guard Beach parking lot and renovations to bathroom facilities or their replacement.
Rafolski said no decision has been made on whether the bathrooms will be renovated or rebuilt.
Two firms, TSW and Goodwyn Mills Cawood, submitted bids on the contract. Goodwyn estimated it could do the work for $575,500, while TSW bid $606,000.
An evaluation committee determined TSW would be most qualified, but the company planned to use a subcontractor, Shupe Surveying, for survey work, which could be a possible conflict. The president of Shupe Surveying is Gary Nevill, a member of the Glynn County Mainland Planning Commission.
Committee members voted to recommend soliciting bids to repave 2.3 miles of Pennick Road, award a contract for sidewalk upgrades on East Beach Causeway and approved a request for the Glynn County Sheriff’s Office to purchase a new Dodge Charger to replace one totaled during a high-speed chase.