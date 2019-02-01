Community members have the opportunity to serve as citizen scientists and help monitor the quality of their local bodies of water.
A simple certification process is all that’s needed for local environmental advocates to take part in the “Adopt-A-Stream” program, a statewide initiative to monitor water quality.
The Glynn Environmental Coalition, in partnership with the Satilla Riverkeeper and College of Coastal Georgia, hosted a chemical monitoring training session Thursday in one of the college’s labs. More than 20 people went through the three-hour training that is required to earn certification to become a water quality monitoring volunteer.
“We encourage people to participate in the Adopt-A-Stream program because it’s a way to take action and protect the local, natural resources,” said Rachael Thompson, project manager of the Glynn Environmental Coalition, who helped lead the training.
The workshop included a discussion about the purpose of the program and the basics of chemical monitoring, before the participants broke out into groups to practice using the hand-held equipment. At the end, the group took a quiz. To pass the course and earn certification, the participants had to score at least an 80 on the quiz.
The water protection branch of the Georgia Department of Natural Resources runs the Adopt-A-Stream program. The initiative aims to raise public awareness about water quality, collect baseline data, gather observations and provide tools and training to communities.
Only certified volunteers can submit data into the statewide database.
“It prevents people from going in and basically muddying up, if you will, the data on this statewide database,” Thompson said.
The data submitted by volunteers will be at the same standard as that submitted by state employees, she said.
“So if you were to find some sort of impairment in the water body, the state can’t turn around and say ‘Well, we don’t know how you collected that data,” Thompson said.
Volunteers have to receive re-certification annually. The state works to make the program accessible to community members with all levels of scientific backgrounds, Thompson said.
“It’s basic water chemistry,” she said. “… You don’t have to be an organic chemistry Ph.D. to be able to take part in the citizen science program.”
The training Thursday marked the Glynn Water Watch’s first chemical monitoring workshop, Thompson said.
“The Glynn Environmental Coalition earlier last year launched Glynn Water Watch, and actually it was originally prompted as a way to help the Magnolia Oak neighborhood address some water quality concerns coming from a facility located near that neighborhood,” Thompson said.
Those signed up for the training included college students and professors, local citizens and other representatives of local companies.
The event was filled to capacity, Thompson said, so a second training will take place on a Saturday in late February or early March.
“We had 10 people on the waiting list today, so there’s a lot of community interest,” Thompson said.
Those interested in the next training session can contact Thompson at 912-466-0934.
“We’re going to try to do a Saturday workshop and then keep the momentum,” she said. “We have all these folks that are interested right now, so we don’t want to lose them.”