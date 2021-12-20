More pier village palms, oaks, poles and store fronts lit up Saturday night a few hours after volunteers gathered and decorated the strip for Christmas.
Many of the shops were decorated, but there were dark gaps as a shortage of workers left businesses without the hands to do the work.
Lorie Jones and others took to social media to try to fill some of those gaps, and those who answered the call included middle-age island natives to those who spent last Christmas somewhere else.
After a quick meeting at the Casino atrium, they scattered along Mallery between Ocean and the pier, and unsnarled strands of lights and scaled ladders and tree trunks to hang ornaments and string lights.
Jones said it took a week to get the turnout that went uncounted but was estimated to be about 50.
“I just said I’m just going to start trying to get volunteers. It makes people happy,’’ she said.
Former County Commissioner Dale Provenzano was helping coordinate and said his role was mostly to get the county’s assurance that power would be available.
There were plenty of lights and to reward the volunteers, an abundance of doughnuts, but they seemed to be scrambling from the start to get extension cords where needed.
They decorated on the fly, circling trees in some areas with strands of white lights and colored lights in others. Some of the volunteers brought skills and tricks learned in home decoration, including bringing extending handles for paint rollers to reach lights high into trees.
Gray-haired Chuck Strickland, who grew up on the island and attended St. Simons Elementary, appeared at home on a ladder as he strung lights on palm fronds while Chuck Haley, who described himself as “new to St. Simons,” drew on skills from childhood.
Haley stepped from a ladder onto the limbs of a live oak and began weaving lights through the branches.
“I climbed trees a lot as a child,’’ he said.
Near the crossing of Mallery and Ocean his wife, Paula, helped string lights around the thick trunk of an oak. When that was done, she began hanging red Christmas ornaments from a sago palm.
The work started just after 9 a.m., and there wasn’t much left to do after a couple of hours.
Jones said success may not hang on the results but in the spirit behind the work.
“It won’t look as good as in the past, but at least people got together to do something,’’ she said.