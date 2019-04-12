Available paintbrushes ran out quickly Thursday on Morningstar’s campus due to the large number of volunteers who arrived ready to work.
Kiwanis Club partnered with the Golden Isles College and Career Academy and Synovus Bank to host a day-long service project at Morningstar Children and Family Services, a therapeutic residential facility in Glynn County.
More than 60 volunteers came out Thursday to help.
“We’ll go buy more paintbrushes any day when we can get a group like this to come out,” said Lisa Johnson, director of development at Morningstar.
The volunteers included nearly 50 students from GICCA as well as several Synovus employees, Kiwanis Club members and GICCA staff.
The volunteers painted inside and outside the cottages on campus in which Morningstar residents live. Volunteers also spruced up the landscaping, painted the campus signs and took down bulletin boards that will be rebuilt and replaced.
“We have three cottages here on campus, and we try to make those as home-like as possible,” Johnson said. “But like our own homes, they need upkeep and maintenance, and so being able to have a big group out like this to get a lot of maintenance work done in one day makes a huge impact on our kids’ living environment.”
The Kiwanis Club supports both Morningstar and GICCA, and the club organized the day-long volunteer project to involve a a large number of community members, said Rick Townsend, who serves both as CEO of the Career Academy and as lieutenant governor for Division 4 of the Kiwanis Club in Georgia.
“We’re able to pitch in together and do something good for the community,” Townsend said.
Debbie Brilling, Georgia’s district governor for Kiwanis, said the project fits with the club’s overarching mission.
“Today goes along with our theme for this year — ‘Together, we make a difference,’” she said. “And it truly is everybody pulling together, working together as partners to make a difference in the community.”
The Career Academy strives to give its students opportunities to develop leadership skills and to help the community, Townsend said.
“If you want them to be a good citizen, they need to become engaged when they get older,” he said. “They need to learn how to give back.”
The students who volunteered Thursday were chosen based on their work ethic grades in GICCA classes, Townsend said.
“It was just students that showed initiative in the classroom,” he said.
The students and other volunteers worked hard and accomplished a great deal of work, Johnson said.
“We’ve been really impressed with the work ethic of the kids that came out from GICCA and think this is a project that is going to have a lasting impact,” she said.
They were happy to buy more paintbrushes, she said.
“We hope this is going to be the first of an ongoing partnership, and so we’ll keep a roller with their name on it,” Johnson said.