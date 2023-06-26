July Fourth attracts a large crowd to the beaches of the Golden Isles. That crowd can leave behind a big mess. That is why Keep Golden Isles Beautiful is seeking volunteers for two July 5th Community Cleanups on St. Simons Island.

Volunteers will clean up around the St. Simons Pier Village and the beach at Old Coast Guard Station, a release from the organization said. They will concentrate on cleaning up any litter and debris left behind by people celebrating and shooting off fireworks.

More from this section