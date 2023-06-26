July Fourth attracts a large crowd to the beaches of the Golden Isles. That crowd can leave behind a big mess. That is why Keep Golden Isles Beautiful is seeking volunteers for two July 5th Community Cleanups on St. Simons Island.
Volunteers will clean up around the St. Simons Pier Village and the beach at Old Coast Guard Station, a release from the organization said. They will concentrate on cleaning up any litter and debris left behind by people celebrating and shooting off fireworks.
“While fireworks are prohibited on Glynn County beaches, volunteers will be prepared to remove even the smallest pieces of fireworks debris, preventing possible marine debris that can be harmful to marine life,” said KGIB executive director Lea King-Badyna.
Volunteers will also help clean up at major public beach access points and parking lots.
People of all ages and abilities are welcome to volunteer. People who want to volunteer for the beach cleanup will gather at 8 a.m. at the Old Coast Guard Station beach crossover on July 5. Anyone wishing to volunteer for the pier cleanup should meet at Village Inn and Pub at 8 a.m. on July 5.
“We are again expanding our efforts to assist County staff in the Pier/Village area of St. Simons as well. We really need volunteers in both locations.”
The events are sponsored by Yamaha RIGHTWATERS. The beach cleanup is hosted by Savannah Bee Company and the Pier Village cleanup is sponsored by Village Inn and Pub.
Volunteers will receive a free T-shirt while supplies last and all cleanup supplies are provided.
For more information, call Keep Golden Isles Beautiful at 912-279-1490 or email the organization at info.kbgib@gmail.com.