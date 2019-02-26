Volunteers sought for ‘Weed Wrangle’

Volunteers are currently being sought for a one-day effort to help rescue the Altama Plantation Wildlife Management Area from invasive species through hands-on removal of especially harmful trees, vines and flowering plants.

The “Weed Wrangle” event will take place on Thursday from 9 a.m. to noon at Altama Plantation WMA, 6844 GA Hwy. 99 in Brunswick.

The event is hosted in part by the Coastal Georgia Cooperative Invasive Species Management Area and in conjunction with National Invasive Species Awareness Week.

Those interested in volunteering can contact Eamonn Leonard at eamonn.leonard@dnr.ga.gov. The first 12 volunteers get a free pair of gardening gloves.

