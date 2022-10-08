By the time the annual college football rivalry between Georgia and Florida kicks off Oct. 29 in Jacksonville, Fla., a group of civic-minded local volunteers plans to have all traces of the pregame party removed from the beaches of St. Simons Island.
Keep Golden Isles Beautiful is hosting its 15th annual Ga./Fla. Community Beach Sweep the morning before the big game, hitting the beaches to address any trash left behind by the annual influx of college football fans to the Golden Isles.
The event started as a way of cleaning up after college students and others who gather each year on the Friday before the big game to party on St. Simons Island, the game’s unofficial staging area for University of Georgia fans. KGIB encourages all who want to make a difference to join them for the Beach Sweep.
Volunteers are asked to meet at 7:30 a.m. Oct. 29 at the Coast Guard Beach boardwalk in the beach parking lot. KGIB will provide trash bags and gloves, and volunteers will spread out to address trash at all 41 public beach access points on St. Simons Island. It should not take more than an hour, said KGIB Executive Director Lea King-Badyna.
“On this high-volume weekend, fans, civic clubs, church groups, youth groups, businesses and individuals are all invited and encouraged to start their game-day festivities by helping keep our Georgia beaches litter-free,” King-Badyna said.
The annual beach cleanup started as way to address trash left by the many impromptu beach parties that break out each year on the Friday before the game. Of primary concern is the legendary hybrid Halloween and football party at Coast Guard Beach known traditionally as “Frat Beach.” County employees and others have volunteered in past years to address the trash at Frat Beach immediately after the party breaks up that evening. Providing ample trash receptacles for the event and educating the college-age revelers about the importance of cleaning up after themselves also has helped control beach litter to some extent.
But the Beach Sweep is intended as a more thorough cleanup of all beach access points, King-Badyna said. It focuses not only on large trash such as bottles and cans, but also on smaller bits of trash such as cigarette butts, busted styrofoam pieces and plastic pieces.
“Again this year we will tackle all beach access points as well as the Coast Guard Beach itself,” King-Badyna said. “As always, we will focus on the tiny bits of plastic, foam and cigarette butts left behind.”
King-Badyna further encourages revelers to “stash their trash” and to avoid altogether bringing styrofoam coolers to the beach.
“Waste left behind such as foam coolers, beverage cans and bottles can easily end up in the ocean and become a threat to marine life,” she said. “That is why these intense cleanup efforts are so important.”
Glynn County officials are finalizing their plans for addressing public safety during the activities on St. Simons Island on Oct. 28, county spokeswoman Katie Baasen said. As in past years, the county’s Emergency Management Agency will anchor a command center at the Coast Guard Beach parking lot, she said.
County police will be there to check for underage drinking, and the county fire-rescue EMS crews will be hand for medical assistance, she said. County officials have met periodically over the summer to discuss the issue, and final plans should be wrapped up this week, she said.
Several thousand students traditionally gather at Coast Guard Beach, and Georgia fans of all ages descend on the Isles as a sort of home base for the annual football rivalry.
In additional to cleaning up after the football festivities, the KGIB’s annual Beach Sweep also serves as a good end-of-summer beach cleanup, King Badyna said. Co-sponsors of the event include the UGA Marine Extension and Georgia Sea Grant, the Golden Isles Convention and Visitors Bureau and the College of Coastal Georgia.
“This is an opportunity for community members to assist our county government in making a big difference in their own back yard to help keep our coast healthy,” King-Badyna said.