Volunteers who have participated in the annual St. Marys River cleanup have learned to expect the unexpected with it comes to what they will find.
Besides the major culprits — bottles, cans, Styrofoam and cigarette butts — volunteers have had to pick up refrigerators, stoves and bowling balls. They even discovered a meth lab about a decade ago.
As much as 50,000 pounds of trash has been collected in the annual cleanup that only lasts two hours.
Emily Floore, the new St. Marys Riverkeeper, said there are 25 cleanup sites on both sides of the 130-mile river in Georgia and Florida. At least 250 people were registered to participate as of Friday, she said.
Most of the cleanup sites are near boat ramps, but participants don’t need a boat or kayak to help. Many volunteers will walk along the river banks to scour for trash.
“Most sites are river accessible,” Floore said.
Captains at each site will distribute trash bags and designate cleanup areas. The captains also have First Aid kits in case a volunteer gets a nick or cut.
Floore said volunteers prepare for the cleanup by wearing closed toe shoes, loose clothing, hats, sunscreen, drinking water and gardening gloves. They are armed with rakes and trash sticks.
When the cleanup ends, volunteers will be needed to load the bags of trash into larger containers to be hauled away to landfills.
As frustrating as cleaning after people with little regard for the waterway can be, Floore said it is an opportunity to educate the public.
“It’s community engagement,” she said. “Those who participate are more likely to take care of the river.”