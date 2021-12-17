Jepter Butler refused the term “expert” but did not shy away from the fact that he knows quite a bit about Christmas lights.
He has taken it upon himself to string up several thousand in front of his restaurant, Iguana’s Seafood, and in some key spots in the Pier Village on St. Simons Island for the last few years.
In 2018, 2019 and 2020, the restaurateur rented a hydraulic lift, borrowed a few of his own employees and ran lights through the trees starting around the Village Inn and Pub down to the parking lot at the St. Simons Island Pier. Along with other village businesses decorating their storefronts and sidewalks, it lit up the island commercial district like a veritable Christmas tree.
It wasn’t easy or cheap and took several weeks of work, Butler told The News on Wednesday. But it paid off in the Christmas spirit it generated and the additional traffic it drew from visitors and locals.
He, along with a few volunteers, Glynn County employees, and two county commissioners, surveyed the village to evaluate just how much they could manage this year without the resources Butler was able to bring to bear in past years.
Butler shared a good bit of knowledge he’d gleaned from years of experience. First off, a million things could cause the lights to malfunction, from wildlife to weather to inattentive landscapers.
“Whether they’re incandescent or LED, you can only string so many together,” Butler said.
He and county Public Works Division Manager David Carver pointed out the power outlets in the various landscaped islands along Mallery Street and identified which ones Georgia Power would have to activate for them to use and which ones were live year-round.
This year, Butler is passing the torch to Laurie Jones, who heard Butler would not be able to put the lights up himself.
Jones, a 35-year island resident, is also a youth minister and no stranger to volunteering.
“I just got on board because I live right around the corner, two blocks from the village,” Jones said.
It’s not something she can do alone, however, so she’s asking for volunteers.
Anyone who wants to help should gather in the parking lot of the St. Simons Island Library on Beachview Drive at 9 a.m. on Saturday. After that, the project will start with the median island at the intersection of Mallery Street and Kings Way.
She asked anyone who wants to help to find her posts on the “Saint Simons Live Update” and “SSI Local Update & Communications” Facebook pages for additional information or to offer assistance or donations.
Donations of lights are welcome, she said.
For his part, Butler said he’d love to put the lights up again this year. Unfortunately, he’s been hit with the same problem many businesses in the Golden Isles, the U.S. and the world are struggling with: a labor shortage.
“We just don’t have the manpower to do it this year,” Butler said.
In an attempt to fill the void and make sure the Pier Village doesn’t miss Christmas, Jones, a manager at the Lodge at Sea Island, reached out via social media for volunteers. She got a lot of responses and offers to help, including from county commissioners.
Commissioner Cap Fendig, who represents the island on the seven-member board, and At-Large Commissioner Walter Rafolski walked with volunteers and county staff.
They’ve committed to paying for the electricity to run the lights, as the county did for Butler in years past, but Fendig says the county is looking to partner with village business owners on this rather than handle it outright, as the city of Brunswick does.
Rafolski suggested business owners in the village pressure the Golden Isles Convention & Visitors Bureau, which is headquartered a few blocks off Mallery Street, for funds and outsource the lights to a third party.
If Butler’s efforts taught him anything, CVB President Scott McQuade said it’s that lighting the village is a job too big for any one person or agency. Since the COVID-19 pandemic reached the U.S. in early 2020, getting any kind of coordinated effort together has been difficult.
“Since COVID it has been difficult to get everyone together,” McQuade said.
“Initially COVID created a survival atmosphere with the lack of business, and one of the main purposes of the association in the past was stimulating events to raise money. With not many events happening, it has not been proactive over the last year and a half.”
The CVB has contributed to recent lighting efforts financially, but McQuade said the CVB would have a hard time tackling the project on an annual basis. Much like Rafolski, he believed the best option might be to outsource the project to professionals.
“If we came together and pooled our resources to hire a contractor to install the lights we could do it every year and perhaps include the Avenue of Oaks and other villages such as Redfern Village if they wanted to join the effort,” McQuade said.
The city of Brunswick has traditionally had its public works department hang Christmas lights in the city limits, but this year it experimented with paying a contractor to decorate City Hall and Old City Hall.
“That’s our tradition and an important one,” Brunswick Mayor Cornell Harvey said. “We always make sure we have money in the budget to do that. In fact, it was our new city manager (Regina McDuffie) who suggested lighting up City Hall and Old City Hall, and they look wonderful.”
The Downtown Development Authority handles most of the Christmas lights, but this year the city stepped up its decorations to draw more people to the city. Another $50,000 in the city budget went toward paying a professional outfit to light up the two city halls and the intersections of U.S. 17 at Gloucester Street and Fourth Avenue.
“We’re definitely promoting more of the people who come to the island to come to the city, so we wanted something to highlight the city,” McDuffie said.
The matter of who will handle lighting the village in the long term stands unresolved for now, but none of the involved parties plan to let it stay that way for long.