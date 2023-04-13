Keep Golden Isles Beautiful is calling on volunteers to help the city of Brunswick clean up around town.
As part of the city of Brunswick’s celebration of Georgia Cities Week, the city, the nonprofit and the Brunswick Downtown Development Authority are hosting a citywide cleanup starting at 9 a.m. on Saturday, April 29.
“We try to organize this in a team approach,” said Keep Golden Isles Beautiful executive director Lea King-Badyna. “It helps us to get the supplies together and to make it a smooth event.”
Organizers are teaming with the city’s Neighborhood Planning Associations to target specific areas around town so that each neighborhood gets a clean sweep, King-Badyna said. But there are still many more volunteers needed to ensure the event leaves the city looking its best. That means churches, civic clubs, businesses, or just family and friends can sign up as a group to volunteer, she said.
The cleanup will mark the end of the cities week celebration.
“We are excited to again partner with the City of Brunswick for a Georgia Cities Week cleanup,” King-Badyna said. “Brunswick’s jam-packed week-long celebration activities culminate with the city clean up, and we need folks to come out and lend a hand.”
Using the neighborhood-by-neighborhood approach, King-Badyna said volunteer teams need to sign up by April 27 so each team can be designated to a certain area. Signing up ahead of time also helps the nonprofit plan for the supplies that will be needed.
“We provide all the supplies and we arrange to have all of the bagged trash picked up,” King-Badyna said.
That means things like trash bags, gloves, safety vests and water will be provided for volunteers. King-Badyna suggests wearing work-ready clothes and to bring bug spray and sunscreen.
Volunteers will meet at Old City Hall, 1229 Newcastle Street, in downtown Brunswick at 9 a.m. on April 29 to pick up supplies and teams will disperse from there, King-Badyna said.
Groups wishing to participate should pre-register with Keep Golden Isles Beautiful before April 27 by emailing info.kgib@gmail.com or by calling 912-279-1490. For more information, call KGIB at the same phone number.
King-Badyna said the cleanups usually take about an hour and a half.
“It’s really a lot of fun,” she said. “And you don’t have to live in Brunswick to come out and lend a hand.”