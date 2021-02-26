Anybody who wishes to do their part to keep the Golden Isles beautiful will have more than two dozen chances in the month ahead.
The annual series of cleanup events begins at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday beneath the MacKay River Bridge on the F.J. Torras Causeway, the first of 25 events during this year’s Marsh Madness program sponsored by the nonprofit Keep Golden Isles Beautiful. And, as always, the series of events focusing on beautifying the area’s most notable gifts of nature, needs you to be a success, said Lea King-Badyna, KGIB’s executive director.
“With our ambitious goal of 25 salt marsh and marsh area cleanups in the month of March, we really, really, really need a large volunteer turnout to make this a success,” she said. “Volunteers of all ages and abilities are welcome to participate in Marsh Madness.”
Folks are encouraged to spread out and pick up the most trash possible in these select natural environs, so pandemic-era social distancing protocols should be a snap, she said.
“It’s super easy to social distance while in the great outdoors, so folks can feel comfortable participating,” King-Badyna said. “And folks can know that with every piece of trash removed, they are directly making a positive impact in our community.”
KGIB supplies bags, gloves and water. Boots, sunscreen bug spray and old clothes made for getting dirty are suggested for volunteers. Dates and times on the full schedule of cleanups can be found at kgib.org, by checking under the “events” tab, she said. Volunteers are encouraged to arrive a few minutes early for check-in.
With only King-Badyna and assistant Christy Trowbridge on KGIB’s staff, Marsh Madness needs all the help from the public it can get. Happily, King-Badyna said, folks around here have shown a willingness to roll up their sleeves and protect our precious natural resources.
“Cleanups are planned on marsh bordering high ground, shorelines and the salt marshes themselves,” King-Badyna said. “We cannot emphasize enough the importance of a large turnout in making a positive impact on removing trash and debris from this valuable natural resource.”
In 2020 alone, some 237 volunteers hauled 7.11 tons of trash and litter from marsh areas during the 24 Marsh Madness events. This included 155 nasty old tires. All total, volunteers clocked 348 hours cleaning up local marshlands, she said.
“This is our own backyard, and it’s up to each and every one of us to help keep the important marshes of Glynn clean, green and beautiful,” King-Badyna said.
For more information, email info.kgib@gmail.com or call 912-279-1490.