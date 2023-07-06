The nearly 100 people scouring the beach and the Pier Village on St. Simons Island Wednesday morning with trash bags in hand had a specific goal — leave the areas pristine following the July 4th holiday.

In all, 90 volunteers showed up at the two locations as part of Keep Golden Isles Beautiful’s July 5 Community Cleanup events. There were 61 volunteers on hand at Coast Guard Beach and 29 who helped clean around the village after a day of celebration that included a golf-cart parade, a fireworks show and hordes of tourists enjoying Independence Day.

