The nearly 100 people scouring the beach and the Pier Village on St. Simons Island Wednesday morning with trash bags in hand had a specific goal — leave the areas pristine following the July 4th holiday.
In all, 90 volunteers showed up at the two locations as part of Keep Golden Isles Beautiful’s July 5 Community Cleanup events. There were 61 volunteers on hand at Coast Guard Beach and 29 who helped clean around the village after a day of celebration that included a golf-cart parade, a fireworks show and hordes of tourists enjoying Independence Day.
“That volunteer number is about what we were counting on and that we had hoped to bring in to aid Glynn County Public Works in cleaning up after the holiday,” said Lea King-Badyna, director of KGIB. “Public Works expressed their gratitude for the help.”
She thanked Savannah Bee Co. and Village Inn and Pub for helping to lead the beach and village volunteers and Yamaha RightWaters for providing supplies and T-shirts for the cleanup effort.
King-Badyna said the cleanups were successful and helped to clear the streets and beaches of firework debris, candy wrappers and other items left after parades and celebrations, as well as plenty of cigarette butts.
“We always pick up a lot of cigarette butts,” King-Badyna said.
That is why her organization and others up and down Georgia’s coast are partnering for the sixth year in the Georgia’s Coast Is Not an Ashtray Campaign. The campaign targets cigarette butts as litter and educates the public on the hazards they present to the environment.
As part of the initiative, King-Badyna said new cigarette butt receptacles will be installed in the Pier Village and in Brunswick, as well as at many other locations in Coastal Georgia, in an attempt to keep as many butts as possible from becoming litter.
Other outreach and educational events are planned throughout the summer as well, King-Badyna said.