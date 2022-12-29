For those who plan on missing the late-night ball drop in the Big Apple, Jenn and Mike Hatcher invite you to greet the new year later Sunday with the sun climbing over St. Simons Island.

The St. Simons Island couple are inviting folks to start 2023 by joining them for the Sixth-Annual New Year’s Day Beach Sweep. The annual community beach cleanup has become a tradition for many who see it as a positive way to begin the next trip around the sun.

