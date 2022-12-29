For those who plan on missing the late-night ball drop in the Big Apple, Jenn and Mike Hatcher invite you to greet the new year later Sunday with the sun climbing over St. Simons Island.
The St. Simons Island couple are inviting folks to start 2023 by joining them for the Sixth-Annual New Year’s Day Beach Sweep. The annual community beach cleanup has become a tradition for many who see it as a positive way to begin the next trip around the sun.
All are welcome, and volunteers are asked to meet at 8:30 a.m. Sunday at the Coast Guard Beach walkover. As in past years, volunteers will spread out to concentrate on as many of the island’s 41 public beach access points as possible.
By the way, after a week of subfreezing temperatures in the Golden Isles, Saturday’s overnight low of around 60 degrees will make way for temperatures around 70 degrees on New Year’s Day.
The event is sponsored by Keep Golden Isles Beautiful and Jenn Hatcher’s Jenseye Photography studio.
Volunteers need only check in upon arrival. Bags, gloves and other supplies will be provided.
Residents of the island’s East Beach community, the Hatcher’s introduced the idea for the event as an answer to the many detrimental, illegal and impromptu fireworks shows that leave the beaches strewn with debris and litter each year.
Besides, strolling on our scenic beaches while improving upon the scenery is not a bad way to kick off the New Year, Jenn Hatcher noted.
“We want everyone to get out New Year’s Day to enjoy our beautiful coast and start the year giving back to our amazing community by keeping our beaches clean and pristine,” Hatcher said.
In addition to being unsightly, debris from fireworks is detrimental to the ecosystem and the marine life the beach supports, said Lea King-Badyna, executive director of KGIB. The New Year’s Beach Sweep also serves as an opportunity to give the community’s beaches a good winter cleaning, she said.
“We greatly appreciate (the Hatchers) helping us kick off a clean, green and beautiful 2023,” King-Badyna said. “While fireworks are prohibited on Glynn County beaches, volunteers will be prepared to remove even the smallest pieces of fireworks debris, preventing possible marine debris that can be harmful to marine life.”
Volunteers of all ages and abilities are encouraged to lend a hand, she said.
The event does make a difference. On the first day of 2021, the Beach Sweep’s 43 volunteers collected 300 pounds of litter. The effort removed 440 pounds of litter in 2019, according to KGIB.