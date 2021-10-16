Volunteers help restore Queens Square

Two years after work began, a 10-year-old plan to restore the northwestern quadrant of Queens Square on Newcastle Street is done thanks to more than a dozen volunteers.
The volunteers came from various organizations and at least one draftee.
“I was actually riding my bike down the street,’’ Mason Schneider said as he planted Asian jasmine at the base of a monument to Gen. James E. Oglethorpe. “Miss Julie was like, ‘Hey, we’ve got an extra pair of gloves and a shovel.’ ”
So Schneider pitched in with City Commissioner Julie Martin and others who planted shrubbery, vines and other plants around the park cater-corner from Old City Hall.
Before she was elected to the City Commission, Martin worked with Signature Squares which reclaimed all the city squares and make them parks again. Landscape architect Jerry Spencer designed the parks with centerpiece fountains, trees and other features. Most have pavers for pedestrian traffic and benches. The granite monument to Oglethorpe, who founded Georgia and laid out Brunswick, that had gone unnoticed for years is the focal point of the quadrant.
“Nobody knew it was here,’’ Spencer said of the monument, “so we wanted to feature it.”
The monument formerly stood on the grounds of the historic Glynn County Courthouse and nobody knows when and why it was moved to Queens Square. The monument was the work of Margaret Davis Cate, who was known for advocating for monuments.
Spencer said he did a plan for the quadrant about 10 years ago, and it finally made it to the top of the list after work on other squares was completed.
“This square is very important. It’s at the end of the intense commercial development,’’ he said.
The quadrant directly across Newcastle has been done for years and, with the grounds of Old City Hall having been landscaped and irrigated, only the southeast quadrant remains.
Of the original 14 squares, 12 ½ remain, Spencer said.
Hillsborough Square was lost to the construction of Glynn Academy, and Safe Harbor sits on the eastern half of one on Norwich Street, just short of Gloucester.
The other half across Egmont Street from the federal building already has one of Spencer’s plans.
The work on Queens Square was done by noon, but far more has gone into it. Inmates from a state prison in Bacon County did the hardest work along with city Public Works crews. The pandemic shut down work for about a year, but now it’s mostly done.
As she walked past Spencer, Martin said, “It doesn’t happen without him.”