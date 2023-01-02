About 55 volunteers strode onto St. Simons Island’s thickly fogged beach Sunday morning to pick up debris that had rained down from fireworks that lit the skies past midnight in celebration of the new year.
It was the eighth straight year for organizers Jen and Mike Hatcher, who conceived of the cleanup after taking a Jan. 1 stroll.
“We were walking on the beach on New Year’s Day and found all this garbage,’’ she said. “We said wouldn’t it be great to have a cleanup?”
They suggested to Lea King-Badyna, executive director of Keep Golden Isles Beautiful, that the agency conduct an annual sweep on the first day of the year.
“She volunteered us for it,’’ Jen Hatcher said.
The volunteers found less fireworks debris this year perhaps because the gloomy overnight weather kept them in, but there was still enough of shreds of paper and a lot of thick little paper disks, some of which the high tide had deposited in line about five hours earlier.
While the volunteers swept, the revelers apparently slept and, as is typical, they found a lot of things that had nothing to do with celebrating the stroke of midnight on Jan. 1.
They found a hatchet with a metal pipe as a handle, a lot of cigarette butts, cans, bottles and foam cups.
Fiona Grygiel found a sparkly flip-flop and a spent cigarette lighter that appeared too old to have ignited any fuses lately as she worked areas in the edge of the dunes washed out by tropical storms.
At the same time, her husband Jim Hines was on the flatter beach puzzling over a black caked substance that he suspected to be some kind of oil product.
Jen Hatcher said the biggest find ever was the half case of good wine a woman volunteer found a few years ago.
“Incentive,’’ a volunteer said after hearing about the find.
Nancy Moore’s Scottish terrier Barclay trotted along carrying a half-size football he had found. Forming a circle about the size of a quarter with her finger and thumb, Moore said the ball was completely buried except for that small bit.
“He refused to leave it behind,’’ she said. And once he had it, Barclay refused to put it down unless he plopped down with it and continued chewing it.
As volunteers came off the beach with their partially filled bags, one apologized for not finding more.
“When there’s not a lot of trash, it’s not a bad thing,’’ Jen Hatcher said.