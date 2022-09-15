Members of the Boys & Girls Club’s Burroughs-Molette Elementary location will soon enjoy newly spruced up spaces, thanks in part to volunteer work at the site on Wednesday.
The club serves around 160 students every day who spend time there after school receiving academic support and enjoying recreational activities.
United Way of Coastal Georgia organized a service project at the site as part of the week-long kickoff of its annual fundraising campaign, which aims to raise $850,000 by February 2023.
The timing of the project was perfect for the Boys and Girls Club.
“We’ve got some new floors that are going in in a couple of weeks, so United Way came to us and said, ‘Hey, we’d love to do a project, how about we paint some of these rooms before the new floors go in?’” said Dayton Austin, director of operations for the Boys & Girls, as he put a fresh coat of green paint onto a white wall. Eight rooms received new coats of paint Wednesday.
Volunteers from several local groups donated their time to the effort, including Under Pressure Power Washing company owner Alec Eaton, who offered to power wash the building’s exterior as well.
“They had a schedule full and then called back and said, ‘Wait, we’re going to rearrange some of our work and come over there,’” said Janelle Harvey, director of community impact for United Way. “‘And we’ve got the pressure washer, do you want the building pressure washed?’”
After a quick call to Austin to confirm, Harvey said of course.
Tai Wilson, unit director, expects the students who come to the club will enjoy the newly brightened rooms.
“I think they’ll like it,” she said. “They go from school where it’s all white and can come here to some brighter rooms.”
The Boys & Girls Club of Southeast Georgia operates 12 clubs, all of which are reliant on local supporters, Austin said.
“We’re the second largest Boys and Girls Club in the state of Georgia, and we couldn’t do it without this community,” he said.
Volunteer work and financial contributions make the organization’s success possible, he said.
And United Way exists to bring that kind of support forward, said Justin Callaway, CEO and president, as he helped paint a wall green.
“As we thought about how to launch into the campaign, we want people to realize what we’re raising dollars for,” he said. “We’re raising dollars to better this community.”