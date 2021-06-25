A group of youth volunteers will be in town for much of the summer, devoting time and energy to community projects that benefit residents of the Golden Isles.
The first group of participants in a trip planned by the Humanitarian Experience for Youth (HEFY) organization spent the past week volunteering at the Rise Risley campus, at local parks and at the home of an elderly Brunswick resident.
The group connected earlier this year with the Rebuilding Together Glynn County organization, led by Allen Booker, who worked with HEFY leaders to organize a variety of projects for the volunteers to participate in for six weeks this summer.
The volunteers range in age from about 14 to 16, said one of the trip’s leaders, Issac. (A HEFY official asked for this article to only include volunteers’ first names.)
“We have six more groups coming,” Isaac said. “They’ll all be here 10 days each.”
HEFY is a nonprofit humanitarian organization that aims to change lives through service, and participants travel internationally and domestically for service trips.
“They really try to do projects that will sincerely help the community and that address a need,” said Bethy, a trip leader.
The group spent a couple of days this week painting the interior of the former Jackson Learning Center on the Rise Risley campus. The location will soon house Early Head Start classrooms. The entire campus is undergoing a renovation process and will eventually serve as a community resource center.
Booker, who also serves on the Glynn County Commission and who has been involved in the Rise Risley planning process, said the HEFY volunteers’ work has a significant impact on this kind of community project.
“While they’re painting — and they could be painting at home — the impact of doing painting for Rise Risley is a bit different,” he said. “They’re helping to save the agency thousands of dollars that can be reinvested into the education of low-income children.”
Other projects that Booker and the volunteers have planned include cleaning up the Urbana Park and Selden Park areas, painting benches and doing landscaping.
Bethy encouraged anyone in the community who would like to support their work or get to know the program better to reach out.
“Something that we love to do is not only come and do the work but we love to get to know the local people and get to know the community,” she said.
Booker said those wishing to support the group can contact Rebuilding Together Glynn County by emailing allenbooker@rebuildglynncounty.org or calling 912-398-9923.